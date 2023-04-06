Emory and Henry College lands the Virginia High School League Class 1 Player of the Year.
Twin Valley High School senior basketball standout Haylee Moore signed a letter of intent on April 6 to play basketball next season in the NCAA Division II South Atlantic Conference for the Emory and Henry College Women’s Basketball team.
Moore made it official during a ceremony inside the Twin Valley High School library with family, friends, and coaches in attendance.
“I have had such a strong support system to help me get to this point and I am so grateful for the opportunity to continue playing basketball at the collegiate level,” Moore said in an interview with the Mountaineer following the signing. “I would like to thank my family and friends for always supporting me and sacrificing their time to come and watch me play, my teammates for always having my back and for pushing me to be the best player that I can be, my dad for all of his time and dedication to helping me improve, and to God for blessing me with the ability and opportunity to do what I love. I would not be anywhere without them, and for that I am so thankful. Go Wasps.”
Moore, 18, is the daughter of Brain and Tonya Moore of the Dismal section of Buchanan County. She is a member of the Twin Valley High School basketball, volleyball, tennis, track, golf and cheer squads.
She has a 4.2 grade point average and is currently ranked second in her senior class. She is a member of the Twin Valley High School’s Beta Club, FBLA, FCA, CYF, Oral Communications, Gifted, Drama Club, Sports Media Club, Senior Class President and the yearbook staff.
Moore said after high school, she plans to study kinesiology and later become a physical therapist.
During her senior year for the Lady Panthers basketball team, Moore averaged 20.4 points, 15.4 rebounds, 2.6 steals, 2.7 assists and 2.6 blocks per game. She also surpassed the 1,000 career point milestone and was named the Black Diamond District, Region 1D and Class 1 state player of the year.