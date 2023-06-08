Grundy High School multiple sport standout Jessi Looney won the prestigious Pappy Thompson Award handed out by the Bristol Herald Courier to the top student-athlete in Southwest Virginia.
Being named one of the five finalists for this award is an honor but to be named the winner places the student-athlete in a league of their own.
Looney’s career over the past four years has been a memorable one as the senior excelled in track, cross country, basketball, volleyball, tennis and softball among others.
Next year Looney will be taking her talents to Emory and Henry College next year where she will compete as a student-athlete for the Wasps in track and cross country.
“The past four years of high school have probably been some of the most fun and memorable periods of my life,” Looney said. “I feel like I have been blessed with many opportunities and many experiences that have shaped me into who I am. I have learned so much, especially these past few months. There are too many teachers and coaches to count that have been unconditionally supportive of me and have done so much to help me.”
Looney has plans to major in either exercise science or health and human performance with a minor in psychology. After she earns a bachelor’s degree at Emory, Looney is planning to enter occupational therapy school.
“I’m looking forward to the college life and to start this new chapter of my life,” Looney added. “I’m nervous but excited to get to compete at the next level too. I will miss Grundy High school so much because of the people and teachers and how it has been basically the biggest aspect of my life these past few years. Grundy has been like my second home and I’m very grateful for that. Winning the Pappy Thompson award means so much to me and I like to look back at what I have done in my life and be thankful for everything. I could not have done anything without God and I thank him for everything.”