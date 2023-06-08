Jessi.jpg

Grundy High School senior Jessi Looney wins 2023 Pappy Thompson Award.

 Submitted photo

Grundy High School multiple sport standout Jessi Looney won the prestigious Pappy Thompson Award handed out by the Bristol Herald Courier to the top student-athlete in Southwest Virginia.

Being named one of the five finalists for this award is an honor but to be named the winner places the student-athlete in a league of their own.

