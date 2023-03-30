Jessie.jpg

Grundy High School senior Jessi Looney was named MVP for the Tennessee team during the FCA all-star volleyball game held March 18 at the David J. Prior Convocation Center in Wise.

 Submitted photo

Is there any sport at which Grundy multisport standout Jessi Looney is not good?

If there is, it’s not at Grundy High School.

Featured Local Savings

Recommended for you