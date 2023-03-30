Is there any sport at which Grundy multisport standout Jessi Looney is not good?
If there is, it’s not at Grundy High School.
Looney’s senior season began with a 2022 Virginia High School League Class 1 cross country championship during the fall, all while leading the Lady Wave volleyball team to a BDD tournament title and a regional berth.
During the winter, she won the VHSL Region 1/2D high jump championship and placed top five in several others, also at state. And Looney led the Lady Wave basketball team in points (13.6), rebounds (10), steals (5.2), assists (3.2) and blocks (1.2) per game.
This spring, Looney is starring on the Grundy softball team and at the same time figures to be highly favored to win a region title in multiple events and possibly state in outdoor track and field.
The Emory and Henry commit for cross country and track put on an MVP performance during the Fellowship of Christian Athletes (FCA) Virginia versus Tennessee senior all-star volleyball game held at the David J. Prior Convocation Center at UVA Wise on March 18.
Looney switched teams prior to the game due to low numbers on the Tennessee side, and the move proved to be fatal for Virginia’s hopes of victory as Looney and Twin Valley’s Haylee Moore carried the Tennessee side to victory.
“Jessi Looney of Grundy is one of the most talented young ladies I have ever seen compete in our FCA sports,” FCA area representative and pastor of the Wise First Church of God, Gary Maggard, said. “She is an absolute beast on the volleyball court and never slows down on the basketball court. She competed in both the FCA Senior volleyball and basketball games at UVA Wise Saturday. She has an open invitation to represent Team Virginia Basketball from me to play against Tennessee at West Ridge High School on April 6.”
Grundy coach Vickie McComas, Looney’s high school coach who happened to be Team Virginia’s coach for the first time in her career, had to coach against the Lady Wave standout.
“I was honored to coach two FCA games this month, this one at Wise,” McComas said. “The Tennessee team didn’t have enough, so the girls from Abingdon, Carroll County and Haylee Moore and Jessi all moved to the Tennessee team while I was still a coach on the Virginia team, which was all Mountain-7 players. She played phenomenally all six rotations and made the difference on their team, on both front and back rows.
“The Tennessee coaches were very impressed. One is a former teammate of mine from Emory and Henry. It was a great day, with devotion and fellowship. Jessi was not rusty at all. She actually played as good as when she was in season.”
Looney was also invited to participate in FCA basketball held later that night and scored nine points for her team in defeat.