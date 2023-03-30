Looney’s one-hitter secures sweep over River View WV in doubleheader By CHAD COOPER ccooper@hdmediallc.com Mar 30, 2023 5 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Grundy High School varsity baseball team swept West Virginia rival River View last Friday night in a doubleheader at Enoch’s Branch.It was a pitching duel in the nightcap and Grundy pitcher Jonah Looney threw a gem.The big pitcher pitched a one-hitter complete game (4.0 innings) to give the Golden Wave a 3-1 win to secure game two. Featured Local Savings Looney struck out 10 batters while allowing one hit, one run and walked four for the win.River View scored in the first on a wild pitch and it was lights out for the remainder of the game.River View pitchers Tyler Cooper and Ethan Justice held Grundy’s bats at bay in game two as the duo combined for a two-hitter in the loss.Dylan Boyd led the way for Grundy at the plate, going 1-for-2 with one RBI.Grundy defeated River View 6-3 in game one last Friday behind a gutsy pitching performance from Ethan Deel.Deel pitched a complete game for the win allowing three runs on three hits, striking out five and walking three batters on the day.Wyatt Surber and Bricen Lambert each collected multiple hits for Grundy in game one. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Top 3 Looney’s one-hitter secures sweep over River View WV in doubleheader UConn's Final Four streak ends with 73-61 loss to Ohio State Silver Lake Mill owner reflects on 200th anniversary Latest e-Edition The Virginia Mountaineer To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Stocks Market Data by TradingView