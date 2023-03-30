Several local hoopers were recently selected by area coaches to the Virginia High School League All-Region 1D squads for the 2022-23 season.

Twin Springs sharpshooter Connor Lane was picked as the Region 1D player of the year following a superb season in which he averaged 23 points, six rebounds, five steals and three assists per game. He also received first-team All-Region 1D honors.

