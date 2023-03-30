Several local hoopers were recently selected by area coaches to the Virginia High School League All-Region 1D squads for the 2022-23 season.
Twin Springs sharpshooter Connor Lane was picked as the Region 1D player of the year following a superb season in which he averaged 23 points, six rebounds, five steals and three assists per game. He also received first-team All-Region 1D honors.
Lane coach Tyler Webb received the Region 1D coach of the year award after leading the Spartans and the Big Red Army to another Region 1D title.
Featured Local Savings
Six-foot-5 Eastside big man Eli McCoy was named Region 1D defensive player of the year and first-team All-Region 1D. McCoy averaged 19 points, 11 rebounds, three assists and two steals per game this season.
“It felt amazing knowing that all the hard work was paying off,” McCoy said. “All glory to God on this season. Lots of talent in our region, and to be chosen for first team was an honor.”
Senior forward Bradley Owens joined Lane on the All-Region 1D first team from Twin Springs. Owens produced 22 points, four rebounds, four assists and two blocks per game. Lane and Owens formed perhaps the top duo in the region.
Grundy center Jonah Looney was named first-team All-Region 1D after an outstanding junior season in which he averaged 18 points, 10 rebounds and two blocks per game.
Looney was also named BDD player of the year and was the catalyst behind the Golden Wave’s second-place finish in both the BDD regular season and tournament championship.
Looney’s shining moment this season came in the first round of the Region 1D tournament, when he drained a buzzer-beater to knock off No. 1 seed Lebanon at Lebanon High School.
“It is an honor to make it on the first team All-Region 1D,” Looney said. “There was so much talent in our region. I am grateful to each of the coaches who voted for me, and it gives me pride to be able to represent our team in the region.”
Honaker’s Caden Boyd shot himself into receiving first-team All-BDD honors this season while leading the Tigers to a BDD regular season and tournament championship, as well as a second-place finish in the Region 1D tournament. Boyd averaged 11.1 points per game to go along with three rebounds, two steals and two assists.
“I’m very happy with myself to be able to achieve a goal like this,” Boyd said. “I focus most of my year around basketball and I am happy my hard work pays off for me. I couldn’t have done all of this without my team and them always being there for me. It takes a lot of pressure off me because we have some many talented players, but this was one of my main goals and I am very pleased I was able to make first-team All-Region.”
Boyd’s backcourt teammate, Parker Bandy, joins him from Honaker on the first-team All-Region 1D squad. Bandy was outstanding this season for the Tigers, averaging 10.3 points, six rebounds, three assists and three steals per game.
“It means a lot to be named All-Region. All the hard work in the weight room and gym paid off,” Bandy said. “I thank my teammates for trusting in me and helping me be the best player I can be.”
Former Grundy standout and current Lebanon junior Keyton Keene was named first-team All-Region 1D this season while averaging 15.5 points, 8.2 rebounds and one block per game.
“I am extremely grateful,” Keene said.
Patrick Henry High School forward/center Jake Hall was also named first-team All-Region 1D. Hall averaged 20.7 points, 8.9 rebounds, 3.9 blocks, and 1.9 steals per game in 2022-2023.
Grundy’s Landon Johnson tallied 13 points, three rebounds and two assists per game on his way to second-team All-Region 1D honors, while teammate Isaiah Boyd, who averaged seven points, seven rebounds and two assists, earned honorable mention All-Region notice.
Hurley standout guard Landon Bailey averaged 13.7 points, five rebounds and one assist per game to receive second-team All-Region 1D honors.
Honaker teammates Peyton Musick, who put up 9.3 points, four rebounds, one assist and one steal per game this year, and Jaylon Hart, who averaged 6.6 points, three assists, two rebounds and one steal per game this season, did as well.
2022-2023 VHSL ALL-REGION 1D BOYS BASKETBALL FIRST TEAM
Connor Lane, Twin Springs;
Jake Hall, Patrick Henry;
Jonah Looney, Grundy;
Eli McCoy, Eastside;
Bradley Owens, Twin Springs;
Keyton Keene, Lebanon;
Parker Bandy, Honaker;
Caden Boyd, Honaker.
2022-2023 VHSL ALL-REGION 1D BOYS BASKETBALL SECOND TEAM
Aiden Bartuski, Chilhowie;
Zac Hall, Chilhowie;
Peyton Musick, Honaker;
Clay Hart, J.I. Burton;
Landon Johnson, Grundy;
Cayden Dishman, Castlewood;
Landon Bailey, Hurley;
Jaylon Hart, Honaker.
2022-2023 VHSL ALL-REGION 1D BOYS BASKETBALL HONORABLE MENTION
Isaiah Boyd, Grundy;
Nick Kimberlin, Thomas Walker;
Shawn Mullins, Eastside;
Carter Roach-Hodge, Rye Cove;
Cole Caywood, Holston;
Gatlin Higt, Rural Retreat;
Andy Lambert, Lebanon;
Isaac Booth, Chilhowie;
Dalton Blevins, Patrick Henry.