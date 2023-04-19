GRUNDY — The Grundy Golden Wave softball team washed out the Lady Rebels of Hurley in a key 21-1 Black Diamond District win on Apr 18 at Enoch’s Branch.
Grundy ace Savannah Clevinger started the game for the Lady Wave striking out two of the first three batters she faced. After Grundy bombarded Hurley with 12 runs in the bottom half of the first, head coach Bryan Looney pulled Clevinger and turned the ball over to Ally Blankenship to start the second. Blankenship picked up where Clevinger left off, striking out all three batters in the top of the second.
Hurley head coach Chris Wolford pulled starter Kara Hagerman and turned the ball over to Amelia Hunt and then Isabella Bailey who finished out the game.
Grundy peppered Hurley’s pitchers for 17 hits in the win led by Taylor Bostic’s three hits (3-for-4, one walk and one run) and five RBI day.
“We play really good together and always have each other’s backs,” Bostic said following the win. “Everyone played really well and stayed on their toes. We were all doing great with our bats. I have struggled with waiting on the ball, but I waited last night and was able to hit some nice hits.”
Ally Blankenship also had a huge game both on the mound and at the plate. Blankenship pitched three innings, allowed one hit, one run and one walk with six strikeouts in relief. Blankenship also collected three hits (3-for-4) with three runs and two RBIs in the win.
“We knew as a team we needed a win,” Blankenship said. “We worked together as a team and everything just clicked. We had some strong bats and everyone was eager to get a hit. Everyone had each other’s backs in the field and at the plate.”
Madie Owens (2-for-5, two RBIs and three runs), Emily O’Quinn (2-for-2, one RBI and two runs), Madie Stiltner (2-for-3, one RBI and one run), Tiffany Deel (2-for-3, two walks, two RBIs and two runs) each collected multiple hits for Grundy in the win.
Hurley’s Kara Hagerman picked up the Lady Rebel’s only hit of the day and the senior also collected an RBI on the hit.
“It’s growing pains,” Hurley head coach Chris Wolford said. “We are just going through the process, trying to get better. We have taken baby steps, a little at a time but we have improved. We got in a little trouble at the beginning with walks and Isabella Bailey came in and threw strikes. The game got in a better flow. Grundy has a good team and I think they have a real chance of going somewhere this year, they got some talent.”
W -- S. Clevinger (1.0), A. Blankenship (3.0) K. McNutt (1.0) and T. Deel
L -- K. Hagerman (1.0), A. Hunt (1.0), I. Bailey (3.0) and C. Coleman