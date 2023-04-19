GRUNDY — The Grundy Golden Wave softball team washed out the Lady Rebels of Hurley in a key 21-1 Black Diamond District win on Apr 18 at Enoch’s Branch.

Grundy ace Savannah Clevinger started the game for the Lady Wave striking out two of the first three batters she faced. After Grundy bombarded Hurley with 12 runs in the bottom half of the first, head coach Bryan Looney pulled Clevinger and turned the ball over to Ally Blankenship to start the second. Blankenship picked up where Clevinger left off, striking out all three batters in the top of the second.

