The Grundy girls tennis team won the Black Diamond District title and with an 5-3 win over Eastside will be competing for the Region 1D Tournament title and has an automatic bid to the VHSL Class 1 state quarterfinals. Members of the team include, front, from left, Izzy Horn and Maggie Viers, and back, Autumn Dale, Jessi Looney, Amber Dotson and Kate Bostic.
The Grundy girls tennis team is heading to the Virginia High School League Region 1D championship after a 5-3 victory over Eastside in the region semifinals.
The victory not only secured Grundy a spot in the Region 1D finals against Lebanon, but also birthed the Lady Wave’s first-ever trip to the VHSL Class 1 state quarterfinals.
“This Grundy girls tennis team is one of the most talented I have been around,” Grundy coach Eddie Smith said. “We knew from the first of the season that we had an opportunity to make a deep run in the playoffs. We have played some of our best tennis of the season, starting last week with the BDD tournament, and continued that success. The regional tournament was going to be held at Poplar Gap, and that was extra motivation to try to win a regional championship at our home courts.
Featured Local Savings
“We had tough matches all day. Maggie (Viers) and Amber (Dotson) won their doubles in a tiebreaker. Autumn (Dale) won her singles in a tiebreaker after losing the first set 6-0 and Kate (Bostic) battled back and lost in a tiebreaker, after losing her first set 6-0. After Autumn won her singles match and made it 3-1 with Jessi (Looney) playing and Amber, Izzy (Horne) and Maggie left to play, I knew this could be a real possibility for them. Jessi came back early from senior trip to make this regional final and made her matches count. Jessi and Amber finished strong and we won the match 5-3.”
Grundy’s No. 1 seed, Viers, lost to Eastside standout Alexa Olinger 6-2 and 6-1 as the Lady Wave fell behind 1-0.
Dotson picked up the Lady Wave’s first victory, defeating Eastside’s second seed, Gracen Evans, 6-1 in the first set and 6-3 in the second.
Annalese Brooks put Eastside up 2-1 by defeating Grundy’s Bostic 10-4 in a tiebreaker. Brooks made quick work of Bostic in Set 1 before the freshman came back to take Set 2 6-4 to set up the tiebreaker.
Dale, a Grundy multi-sport standout, had a big week at the Region 1D track and field championships before turning to the tennis courts, where she continued her success. Dale defeated Eastside’s Shealyn Mays 10-8 in a third-set tiebreaker.
Looney, the multi-sport star, made quick work of Eastside’s Cadence Fuller, winning in straight sets 6-0 and 6-1.
In doubles action, Grundy’s No. 1 seed team of Viers and Dotson pulled away in the third set tiebreaker to defeat Olinger and Holly Richards (4-6, 6-2, 10-2).
Eastside’s Evans and Brooks swept Grundy’s Horne and Bostic 6-4 and 6-4. Grundy’s duo of Dale and Looney defeated Mays and Harrison in straight sets (6-2,6-4) as Grundy won two of three in doubles play.
“I expect this team to repeat this success next year with the top five seeds (Maggie, Izzy, Amber, Kate and Autumn) returning,” Smith said. “We started with a goal of a BDD championship, but now, a regional championship and a state title is still a possibility.”
Grundy 5, Eastside 3
Singles
Alexa Olinger (E) def. Maggie Viers, 6-2, 6-1.
Amber Dotson (G) def. Gracen Evans, 6-1, 6-3.
Annalese Brooks (E) def. Kate Bostic, 6-1, 4-6, 10-4.