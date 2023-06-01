Grundy tennis team.jpg

The Grundy girls tennis team won the Black Diamond District title and with an 5-3 win over Eastside will be competing for the Region 1D Tournament title and has an automatic bid to the VHSL Class 1 state quarterfinals. Members of the team include, front, from left, Izzy Horn and Maggie Viers, and back, Autumn Dale, Jessi Looney, Amber Dotson and Kate Bostic.

 Submitted photo

The Grundy girls tennis team is heading to the Virginia High School League Region 1D championship after a 5-3 victory over Eastside in the region semifinals.

The victory not only secured Grundy a spot in the Region 1D finals against Lebanon, but also birthed the Lady Wave’s first-ever trip to the VHSL Class 1 state quarterfinals.

