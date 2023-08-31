The Grundy High School varsity volleyball team is rolling after defeating East Ridge KY and Richlands in back-to-back nights.
The Lady Wave began the two-game winning streak on Aug 29, in a five-set thriller (3-2) victory over the Lady Warriors on their home floor at Grundy High School.
“This was a hard-earned win,” Grundy head coach Hannah Stiltner said. “We have really been rebuilding this year and trying to find a rotation that works best for the team. Makailah and Sophia found their timing on their hits and blocks in the second set and were dominant in the middle. Lilly had some awesome sets for our hitters and Claire was digging up every hit. We really meshed together in the second set and pulled out the win.”
Sophomore Makailah Estep led the way for Grundy with nine kills and four blocks in the contest.
“I think everyone just being encouraging and confident helped lead us to our win against East Ridge,” Estep said. “Everyone was just there to have fun and play, that’s when we all do our best.”
Lilly Porter added 15 assists, one block, 10 digs and two kills on the night.
“We put in loads of hours this off-season and being such a young team that has helped us the most,” Porter said. “We all have so much fun together on and off the court, we just needed to find our consistency and we did that against East Ridge.”
Ryleigh Church (four aces, four kills and two blocks), Sophia Belcher (three aces, seven digs, five kills and blocks), Destany Armendariz (one ace, 15 digs three assists) and Claire Griffey (20 digs) each had a huge night for the Lady Wave in the victory.
Grundy followed up the first win of the season with a brilliant 3-1 victory over Class 2 Richlands on Aug 29, on the road at Richlands High School.
The Lady Wave washed out the Lady Blue Tornadoes, led by sophomore standout Belcher who collected 12 kills, four aces and two blocks in the victory.
“We were feeding off of the win the night before and we communicated very well and I fed off of everyone’s energy,” Belcher said.
Church led Grundy with 10 service points to go along with eight kills, 11 digs and seven aces on the night.
“We communicated very well,” Church said. “Everyone was playing good and doing their job. We were confident and excited from the game the night before so we were ready for the game.”
Lilly Porter has continued her hot start to the season, finishing with a team-high 33 assists while adding five digs, three kills and two service points. Teammates Destany Armendariz (three service points and 16 digs), Leah Rasnake (six service points, three aces, seven digs, and seven kills), Claire Griffey (five service points and 22 digs) and Makailah Estep (five kills and one block) also played well on the night.
“This was a great win for us,” Stiltner shared following the win at Richlands. “The first set we were struggling getting on top of the ball so our hits were off, but we really found it in the second set. We also made a couple of changes to our defense which really pulled everything together. The atmosphere was crazy in the gym and my girls feed off of the chaos. My favorite wins are the ones when every girl on the team contributes in some way, and they did just that last night. I am excited to see them continue to get better every game.”
The victory moves Grundy to 2-2 on the season with home matchups between JI Burton on Aug 31, and Sept 5 at 6 PM inside the Grundy High School gymnasium.