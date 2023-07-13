Cross Country.JPG

Hurley High School’s Brandi Sullivan (from left), Rylee Jackson and Jayda Hilton each received awards in cross country during the annual HHS athletic banquet.

 Submitted photo

Several members of the Hurley High School volleyball, girls track and field and cross country teams were recently recognized by their coaches during the annual Hurley athletic banquet.

The young Lady Rebels volleyball team improved greatly in 2022, led by rising junior Rylee Jackson. Jackson, a second-team All-Black Diamond District volleyball player, was named the 2022 Hurley volleyball team’s most valuable player.

