Several members of the Hurley High School volleyball, girls track and field and cross country teams were recently recognized by their coaches during the annual Hurley athletic banquet.
The young Lady Rebels volleyball team improved greatly in 2022, led by rising junior Rylee Jackson. Jackson, a second-team All-Black Diamond District volleyball player, was named the 2022 Hurley volleyball team’s most valuable player.
“I was very honored and grateful to receive awards for basketball, volleyball, cross country and track,” Jackson said. “I love all of these sports and I work hard to do my best in each one of them.”
Rising junior Jayda Hilton also received several awards on the night, including for volleyball. Hilton’s play earned her honorable mention All-BDD for 2022. During the banquet, Hilton was presented with the Hurley volleyball team’s Best Setter Award.
“It meant a lot to me to receive those awards,” Hilton said. “I have been working hard to keep improving, and this helps show that it is paying off. I want to thank all my coaches and teammates for always pushing me, and I just hope to keep getting better each day.”
In track, Hilton earned the Hurley track and field team’s Best Female Runner Award. Jackson was presented with the track and field Rebel Award for her hard work and dedication throughout the season.
Hilton was named Hurley’s cross country Female Runner of the Year and Jackson received the Most Improved Award.
Brandi Sullivan was presented with the 110% Award, an award given to someone who never lets up.
“Receiving the 110% Award for cross country this year was one of the greatest honors for me,” Sullivan said. “I was ecstatic when I received this award and it was incredible to know that all of the effort that I put into my favorite sport was recognized through this award. I am so thankful that I had the honor of being the recipient of the 110% Award for cross country.”