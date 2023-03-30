Much excitement surrounds the Twin Valley Lady Panthers softball team in 2023.
The Lady Panthers are coming off a 1-19 season, but things are looking up in Keen Mountain this year as coach Brittany Belcher’s team is heading into the season with multiple key returnees and several promising newcomers.
Just two games in, Twin Valley (1-1) has already matched its win total from last season, which has Lady Panther fans excited about the remainder of the year.
Featured Local Savings
“This year, we have a very quick team,” Belcher said. “I am hoping we can be aggressive on the bases and if a ball gets by us that we are able to run it down quickly. We have some pretty big hitters this year as well. As always, I just want to instill the love of the game for these girls and always stress the fundamentals.
“I just look forward to them getting to play and having these girls improve every game. These last few games we have played, I have been super impressed with how quickly these girls have meshed and picked up on the game.”
The Lady Panthers’ success this season will rely heavily on the right arm of junior Ashleigh Davis, likely to account for nearly all of the innings pitched for the Lady Panthers. The Virginia High School League does not implement a pitch limit in softball.
Davis is Twin Valley’s ace and has been for the past two seasons. She has excellent velocity on her pitches but has not had much help defensively throughout her career. Offensively, she may be the team’s best hitter, leading the squad with a near-.400 batting average last season. She hits with power and is smart on the bases. Belcher is expecting Davis to have a huge year.
Junior Rayne Hawthorne is another key returner for the Lady Panthers who brings along a big bat. Hawthorne, a prototypical third baseman, should be much improved this season and the sky is the limit for the slugger. Hawthorne’s biggest attribute is her competitiveness. She is a leader on the field and off.
Sophomore catcher Dezi Deel is another piece returning from last year. Deel made leaps and bounds last season as a freshman. She is an excellent defensive catcher who should improve offensively in her second full season.
First baseman Skylar Vanover is returning for her senior season, which provides Twin Valley experience at a key position. Vanover had a huge year in 2022 and at times was the team’s best hitter. She has a really good glove and her reach is an advantage in a bang-bang play.
The talent level has increased the season for Belcher, who is entering her ninth season as the Lady Panthers coach.
Multi-sport standout Cheyanna Davis may by season’s end be one of the top first-year players in the region. The sophomore is extremely athletic and shines at any sport she plays. She went 3 for 4 in her season debut while playing second base. She also has excellent speed, which can cause opposing catchers fits when she gets on base.
Another talented newcomer that brings ton of speed to the Twin Valley lineup is freshman Kiarra Gross. Gross may be the fastest player on the team and her small frame makes it tough for opposing pitchers to throw strikes to her. Gross will start the season at shortstop and expectations are high for the freshman.
The outfield may be the land of the unknown for Twin Valley to begin the season as several players could break into the lineup. Morgan Hale should take over duties either in left or center field. The senior will be counted on to cover a lot of ground in the outfield this year.
Along with Davis and Gross, newcomer Leya Vanover, the sister of Skylar Vanover, has played herself into position to be an everyday starting outfielder. Leya has had multiple hits in the Lady Panthers’ first two games. The sophomore could be a breakout star for Twin Valley this season.
Junior Bai Dotson will take over in right field for the Panthers. Dotson should be much-improved after gaining much-needed experience last year.
Belcher said freshman Cadence Thornsberry will take the circle to provide relief for Davis and will be used as a utility player. Junior Haley Motes is another player who could find a way to break into the lineup.
“Our defense has been pretty solid, but we still need some work on making routine plays,” Belcher said. “That will be a big focus for us this year. Hitting has not always been our strongest asset, but this year it seems like our whole line up has been putting the bat on the ball and getting some big hits.”
If Twin Valley can limit disastrous innings on defense and improve at the plate, look for the wins to come more frequently for the Lady Panthers in 2023.