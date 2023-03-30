Brittany Belcher - Twin Valley Softball Coach.JPG

Twin Valley Softball Coach Brittany Belcher is entering her ninth season with the team.

 Chad Cooper | Virginia Mountaineer

Much excitement surrounds the Twin Valley Lady Panthers softball team in 2023.

The Lady Panthers are coming off a 1-19 season, but things are looking up in Keen Mountain this year as coach Brittany Belcher’s team is heading into the season with multiple key returnees and several promising newcomers.

