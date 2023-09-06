CASTLEWOOD — A night after coming up short in five sets at Lee High, Castlewood rolled to a 3-0 sweep of Council on Aug. 29 at Buddy Poole Court. Set scores were 25-12, 25-15, 26-24.
“This was definitely what we needed,” junior Castlewood hitter Lexus Mullins said. “We were sad last night, but it wasn’t a bad loss. We fought hard. We played well in the first two sets tonight but slacked a little in the third. But a win’s a win. It’s always good to win. It brought up the team’s spirit.”
The Blue Devils raced out to a 14-4 lead in set one. The Cobras could never get their footing to slow the Castlewood (3-1) momentum. The second set was tied four times, but the Devils took the lead at 6-5 on a Council service error and never relinquished it to go up 2-0 in the game.
Set three was easily the most competitive. It was tied seven times, and there were three lead changes. With Castlewood up 17-14, the Devils had an attack error to bring Council’s Mykenzie Ratliff to the line. She served eight consecutive points to give the Cobras a 23-17 advantage.
“We lost a little confidence,” Mullins said. “We’re good at picking each other back up.”
A Council tip went out of bounds. That brought Charleigh Hall to serve for the Devils. With the play of Mullins and Anna Summers at the net, Hall collected five straight points to give Castlewood a 24-23 lead.
Isabelle Stevens had a block to tie it at 24, but a hit by Council went into the net to put the Devils up one, and Summers served an ace for the win of the set and match.
“We communicated better and started being more aggressive in the third set,” Council coach Adriane Presley said. “If we can be more aggressive at the net, we’ll be more competitive.
“If we could start the first set that way in our matches like we played in the third ... we have to work on our communication and moving. We’re slowly getting there.”
Ella Rasnake totaled four kills and four aces for the Cobras. Mykenzie Ratliff finished with 12 service points, including two aces. Bella Ratliff had three kills and a block. Council had a good night on the line with 10 aces as a team.
“We have some good servers,” Presley said. “These girls come in and put in the work when it comes to serving.”
Summers led the Blue Devils at the net, slamming 12 kills. Madison Sutherland (five kills), Mullins (four kills) and Macee Lasley (four kills) also contributed up front.
“Summers is a strong girl,” Castlewood coach Derek Allen said. “She gets up to the net and sees the floor well. Anna is only a sophomore. As she gains experience, she’ll be harder to handle.”
Hall had a huge game, dishing out 30 assists with 15 service points, including five aces.
“This is the first year Hall has been the setter,” Allen said. “She’s working on her footwork and aligning her shoulders to where she wants the ball to go.
“I think these girls are coming along strong. As long as we keep our head on straight and keep having fun, we’ll have a good season.”