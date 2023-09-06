CASTLEWOOD — A night after coming up short in five sets at Lee High, Castlewood rolled to a 3-0 sweep of Council on Aug. 29 at Buddy Poole Court. Set scores were 25-12, 25-15, 26-24.

“This was definitely what we needed,” junior Castlewood hitter Lexus Mullins said. “We were sad last night, but it wasn’t a bad loss. We fought hard. We played well in the first two sets tonight but slacked a little in the third. But a win’s a win. It’s always good to win. It brought up the team’s spirit.”

