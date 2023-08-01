If there were any doubts about the James Madison football program’s ability to transition to the FBS level, the Dukes silenced them last season.
After beginning the season 5-0 and being ranked in the Associated Press Top 25 poll for the first time in program history, the Dukes finished 8-3 and took home a share of first place in the Sun Belt Conference East Division. They tied with Coastal Carolina at 6-2 in league play but were ineligible to play for the SBC title as they made the transition from FCS to FBS.
The same is true for this season.
There won’t be a conference title on the line for James Madison as the program enters the second and final year of the transition, but that doesn’t mean they won’t again be one of the premier teams in the Sun Belt.
After that 5-0 start, JMU dropped three straight games to Georgia Southern, Marshall and Louisville, but then bounced back and won the final three regular season contests. But many of the key playmakers from 2022 are gone.
Todd Centeio threw for more than 2,600 yards and 25 touchdowns to just five interceptions in his lone season at JMU. He was named the SBC Offensive Player of the Year and was voted to the All-SBC First Team in his final year of eligibility.
Also departed are leading rusher Percy Agyei-Obese and leading receiver Kris Thornton, so there are shoes to fill, but the Dukes have some depth to do it.
Reggie Brown hauled in 24 passes for 401 yards and four scores last year and is in line to be the go-to target for a quarterback that has not been named yet. That’s likely a competition between redshirt sophomore Billy Atkins, whose lone start was last season against the Thundering Herd, and redshirt freshman Alonza Barnett, who stood out in JMU’s spring game.
Latrelle Palmer returns to the backfield after rushing for 398 and five touchdowns in 2022, finishing as the Dukes’ second-leading rusher. Kaelon Black and Sammy Malignaggi are also back, and Stony Brook transfer Ty Son Lawton could compete for carries as well.
The strength of the offensive unit is in the offensive line. After an impressive showing a year ago, JMU returns four of the five starters from a season ago. The unit should be one of the best offensive fronts in the SBC, with 120 career starts returning.
Five of the top seven defensive linemen return, but both losses are big ones: Jamare Edwards, who started 10 games after transferring from Marshall, and Isaac Ukwu, who transferred to Ole Miss after starting 11 games and leading JMU with 7.5 sacks.
The Dukes’ top three tacklers are back, including top linebackers Taurus Jones and Jalin Walker, who will anchor the middle of the defense. The Dukes return seven starters on defense, a unit which was stout against both the run and pass last season.
There should be no reason for a large step back in 2023 for the Dukes, who are led by Curt Cignetti, entering his fifth season.
He’s 41-8 as the coach and his coaching staff has remained largely intact throughout that tenure. Grant Cain (special teams) and Mike Shanahan (offensive coordinator) each are entering Year 5 in those roles. Bryant Haines is going into his second year as the defensive coordinator but has been on staff since 2019.
Luke Creasy is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him on Twitter @LukeCreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.