It has been an up-and-down season for skipper Aaron Boone and the New York Yankees. New York (44-36 as of June 29) is sitting about eight to 10 games above .500 and around 10 games behind the Tampa Bay Rays in the American League East.
Everyone and their mother knows that Brian Cashman needs to overhaul this aging lineup and get rid of a few big-name players who are in the later years of their career. It is hard for me to fathom that an MLB team will continue playing players who hit near or below .200. Third baseman Josh Donaldson has a .139 batting average on the season, while teammate Giancarlo Stanton sits just under .200 with a .197 batting average. The teams’ two catchers, Jose Trevino and Kyle Higashioka, are hitting .216 and .211. DJ LeMahieu is struggling with a .226 batting average, Aaron Hicks is hitting .188 and the young highly touted shortstop Anthony Volpe is just batting .208 despite a couple of walk-off hits this season.
So how are the Yankees above .500? A really good bullpen. Like so many years in the past, the Yanks’ starting pitching is not that good, despite ace Gerrit Cole currently sitting with an 8-1 record and a 2.78 ERA as of June 29. Cole is averaging 9.8 strikeouts per nine innings this season.
After Cole, the next best starter would have to be Domingo German. German has been really inconsistent of late despite picking up his first career perfect game, and the 24th perfect game in MLB history, in an 11-0 win over Oakland on the road on June 28.
German struck out 11 through nine innings. He has a 5-5 record with a 4.54 ERA.
Starter Clarke Schmidt has taken over for Luis Severino (who should have come off the IL last Sunday) and sits with a 2-6 record, and Nestor Cortes (5-2) has cooled off following a hot start.
The bullpen has been outstanding, led by Clay Holmes, Wandy Peralta, Tommy Kahnle, Michael King and Albert Abreu. The group currently has the second-best ERA in the majors at 2.38 and leads the league in opponents’ batting average (.210), opponents’ slugging percentage (.334), left on base percentage (77.6%) and home runs per nine innings (0.72). Jimmy Cordero and Nick Ramirez have also pitched well this season.
With the NFL season quickly approaching, it is time to release the most recent Cooper’s NFL Top-Five Rankings, preseason edition.
The Kansas City Chiefs are my preseason No. 1. The Chiefs have one thing the other 31 teams do not have and that is Patrick Mahomes. Hands-down the best quarterback in the league, and has been one of the most durable too.
Mahomes has a really good line that features left tackle Donovan Smith, left guard Joe Thuney, center Creed Humphrey, right guard Trey Smith and right tackle Jawaan Taylor. The skill positions include running back Isiah Pacheco and receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Kadarius Toney, Skyy Moore and tight end Travis Kelce.
Kansas City’s defense has one of the best D-lines in the NFL with George Karlaftis, Derrick Nnadi, Chris Jones and Charles Omenihu.
We will stay in the same division for my No. 2 ranked NFL team heading into the 2023-24 season — the Cincinnati Bengals. Despite being a San Francisco 49ers fan, some of my best memories growing up was my dad, Teddy Cooper, and my brother Mark Cooper taking me each year to a Bengals game, so it pleases me to see Cincinnati football thriving.
Joe Burrow to Ja’Marr Chase may be the best connection of a quarterback and wide receiver in the NFL, dating back to winning a natty with LSU. Tee Higgins catches balls and knows how to get past the secondary, and Tyler Boyd is the perfect No. 3. Tight end is a question mark, as Irv Smith Jr. is slated first on the depth charts and only caught 25 balls for 182 yards and two touchdowns last year.
The running game is OK, with Joe Mixon leading the way, and the defense has some really good young players, including a secondary that features Cam Taylor-Britt on one side and Chidobe Awuzie on the other. The left side of the defensive line with Sam Hubbard and DJ Reader will also be really fun to watch.
The Philadelphia Eagles are my No. 3-ranked team heading into the season. Jalen Hurts has playmakers everywhere and added a few this offseason. AJ Brown and DeVonta Smith are nightmares on the perimeter, and Quez Watkins benefits from all the attention paid to Brown and Smith. Tight end Dallas Goedert is one of the best at his position and the offensive line that includes center Jason Kelce, right guard Cam Jurgens, right tackle Lane Johnson, left guard Landon Dickenson and left tackle Jordan Mailata is one of the best in football.
Philly traded for former Lions running back D’Andre Swift in the offseason. The Eagles defense is a top-ranked defense led by defensive tackles Fletcher Cox and Jalen Carter and defensive ends Brandon Graham and Josh Sweat. Linebackers Nakobe Dean and Haason Reddick and defensive backs Darius Slay, Terrell Edmunds and James Bradberry are outstanding.
Finally, at No. 4, I will list my San Francisco 49ers. I know there are a lot of questions, and some might flip the 49ers for my fifth-ranked team, but let me tell you why.
Brock Purdy went from being Mr. Irrelevant (the name given to the last player selected in a draft) and a rookie to winning eight straight games, throwing for 1,374 yards with 13 touchdowns and a passer rating of 107.33. Purdy suffered an elbow injury in his only loss as a starter early in the game and had to play in the second half without being able to throw the ball.
I am still high on Trey Lance, and Sam Darnold was a good pick-up. Running back Christian McCaffrey, in my opinion, is the best running back in football. What he can do between the tackles and in the passing game sets him apart from others. Injuries have been his only downfall. At wide receiver, Deebo Samuel, Brandon Aiyuk, Juan Jennings and Ray Ray McCloud give Purdy plenty of weapons. Purdy’s connection with former all-pro George Kittle was outstanding, and the line features the best tackle in football in Trent Williams.
The defense is led by defensive end Nick Bosa, who is a heat-seeking missile off the edge, linebacker Fred Warner, defensive tackle Arik Armstead and others.
Rounding out my latest top five NFL rankings is the Buffalo Bills. Josh Allen is an outstanding athlete and a top-five quarterback in the league, and his star wideout Stefon Diggs may arguably be the best wideout in football. Gabe Davis had a breakout season for Buffalo in 2022, catching 48 balls for 836 yards and seven touchdowns. Tight ends Dawson Knox and Dalton Kincaid are beneficial to the Bills passing attack.
The Bills defense features Von Miller at linebacker, defensive tackle Ed Oliver, defensive end Greg Rousseau and a secondary of Tre’Davious White, Jordan Poyer, Micah Hyde and Kaiir Elam.
Like the iconic Wilt Chamberlain once said, “Nobody roots for Goliath.” And that’s the word from the locker room.
