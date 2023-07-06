It has been an up-and-down season for skipper Aaron Boone and the New York Yankees. New York (44-36 as of June 29) is sitting about eight to 10 games above .500 and around 10 games behind the Tampa Bay Rays in the American League East.

Everyone and their mother knows that Brian Cashman needs to overhaul this aging lineup and get rid of a few big-name players who are in the later years of their career. It is hard for me to fathom that an MLB team will continue playing players who hit near or below .200. Third baseman Josh Donaldson has a .139 batting average on the season, while teammate Giancarlo Stanton sits just under .200 with a .197 batting average. The teams’ two catchers, Jose Trevino and Kyle Higashioka, are hitting .216 and .211. DJ LeMahieu is struggling with a .226 batting average, Aaron Hicks is hitting .188 and the young highly touted shortstop Anthony Volpe is just batting .208 despite a couple of walk-off hits this season.

Featured Local Savings

Visit us on the web at virginiamountaineer.com and on the Virginia Mountaineer Facebook page. Also follow me on Twitter @coopthereporter.

Recommended for you