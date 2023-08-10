Every sports enthusiast enjoy a good debate on who the GOAT is in a particular sport. For example, Michael Jordan or LeBron James, Gordie Howe (Mr. Hockey) or Wayne Gretzky (The Great One); but in the WNBA, it’s Diana Taurasi and then the rest.
Don’t get me wrong, there are many great superstars in WNBA history, such as Tamika Catchings, Lisa Leslie, Brittney Griner, Sheryl Swoopes, Cynthia Cooper, Maya Moore, Rebecca Lobo, Sue Bird and the list goes on and on.
Last Thursday night, Taurasi became the first WNBA player to reach the 10,000-career point milestone while leading the Phoenix Mercury to a 91-71 victory over the Atlanta Dream with a season-high and game-high 42 points.
She came into the matchup on a mission, 18 points away from history. Taurasi shot 12 of 21 from the field, including 12 for 12 from the free-throw line and 6 for 13 from behind the arc.
At age 41, Taurasi is in her 19th season and still one of the top players in the league. She is averaging just under her career point-per-game average of 19.1, with 17.4 points per game this season for the Mercury.
Dubbed as the White Mamba by the Black Mamba himself, Kobe Bryant, for her demeanor on the court, Taurasi was drafted out of UConn in 2004, where she won three national titles under another GOAT, Geno Auriemma. She’s matched that championship total in the WNBA with three titles and was named the finals MVP in two out of the three finals appearances. In 2009, Taurasi was presented the season MVP.
ESPN reported last Friday that the Big Ten Conference is moving from 16 teams to 18 teams in 2024 after Oregon and Washington both decided to leave a dwindling Pac-12 Conference. The deal had not been finalized as of press time, but it looks as if the two will be voted in by the Big Ten board of directors. The Big Ten will include Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Maryland, Michigan, Michigan State, Minnesota, Nebraska, Northwestern, Ohio State, Oregon, Penn State, Purdue, Rutgers, Southern California, UCLA, Washington and Wisconsin.
Arizona, Arizona State and Utah then announced plans to depart for the Big 12. The remaining Pac-12 teams beyond this season will include California, Oregon State, Stanford and Washington State.
The Southeastern Conference will be moving to 16 full members by 2024 with the addition to Oklahoma and Texas, and there is a rumor that Florida State wants out of the Atlantic Coast Conference.
The ACC has solidified itself as a basketball conference over the past couple of decades, with several teams from the Big East jumping ship, such as Miami and Syracuse. Now that Miami and Virginia Tech have really improved their basketball programs, FSU and Clemson, which are big-time football schools, suddenly seem out of place. Then what if FSU and Clemson leaves — what will happen to Notre Dame, which competes in the ACC in every sport except football and hockey? No longer will that be an advantage for the Fighting Irish, whose whole schtick over the past century is accepting invitations to play in the big payday games.
And that’s the word in the locker room. I will leave you with this… “If you aren’t going all the way, why go at all?” — Joe Namath
Chad Cooper is a sports writer for the Virginia Mountaineer.