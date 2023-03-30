The remaining No. 1 seeds in the men’s NCAA Tournament exited in the not-so-sweet round of 16.
Fifth-seeded Miami defeated Houston 89-75 in the Midwest bracket, while the Aztecs of San Diego State dumped Alabama 71-64.
It’s safe to say everyone’s bracket is busted by this point. I would never imagine an Elite Eight that featured San Diego State versus Creighton, Florida Atlantic-Kansas State, Miami-Texas and UConn-Gonzaga.
Sports is the greatest reality TV on the planet. Whether you are a sports fan or not, the drama that goes on behind the scenes in high school, college and professional sports is unmatchable when it comes to individuals baring their soul in the heat of competition.
I would rank this year’s NFL free agency, NCAA tournament, high school basketball and football season in Southwest Virginia right up there ahead of my wife Tish’s and my favorite reality shows, which include anything to do with surviving in the Alaskan bush or the Bachelor and Bachelorette.
I have coached on almost every level from varsity sports to Little League, and now I have the extreme pleasure of covering the outstanding athletes in and around Buchanan County.
It is incredible to see the difference an offseason can make for young athletes if they are dedicated.
Sports have evolved throughout the years to the point that athletes who are not dedicated and spending countless hours in the offseason working to get better, stronger and faster struggle to succeed on the court or field.
The advice I gave to my players was, each day God grants you another breath, you have a choice to do something to improve your craft.
Some coaches tell their players to be dedicated but do not show them how or explain what that word dedication means.
Being dedicated means you are sacrificing something very valuable and that is your time. How much time do you put into getting better?
I am easy on coaches because I have been there and I know the everyday struggle of juggling a lineup in which half are happy and the other half (and parents) are not.
That is why I am so torn about the transfer controversy that is happening now in Buchanan County. It does give the player and parent more say-so than the coach, but on the other hand, I would rather a kid transfer then be disruptive to my team.
There is nothing more embarrassing then watching a kid who is upset on the floor or field drop his or her head and be dramatic just to make sure everyone in the stands know how they feel.
Don’t throw up your hands after every call or shake your head in anger if things are not going your way. Scouts do not like that, and once a player gets a reputation of being difficult, it is hard to shake.
So, what is the answer? Legally, it comes down to the action of the local school board. With the school board’s recommendation, the Virginia High School League will grant an athlete a waiver to transfer.
The Buchanan County School Board has found itself in a predicament and has no idea what to do. The board has allowed in-season transfers in the past and feels its hands are tied for any incoming transfer request, but really, they are not.
The VHSL leaves it up to the board to make the final call on transfers, so the board could draft a set of guidelines for future requests, vote to enforce them starting next fall and deal with the short-term backlash.
The guidelines should have certain exceptions, such as death in the family, moving homes, etc. Once that is in writing, then it is out there and the public will be forced to live by those, for the time being.
Board chairman Jack Compton has repeatedly said that the only stipulation the VHSL has in transfers is that an athlete cannot transfer schools chasing championships. That is it.
Two Grundy football standouts, Ian Scammell and Isaiah Boyd, both committed to play football next season for my old team, UVA Wise.
When I played for Wise, we were a member of the NAIA and the facilities — how can I put this nicely? — sucked. We had to walk each day to practice, to and from our small locker room in the back of Greer Gymnasium — the farthest facility away from Carl Smith Stadium on campus — to practice.
On game day, we did not have the luxury field house that sits on the lower end of the field now, so we would pile into our team buses with our pads on to get shuttled to the stadium.
There were no bleachers, except for a few on the visitors’ side and in each end zone, so fans would have to sit on the hill, which was a little uncomfortable, to say the least. I did think it was pretty sweet that at halftime, we would walk down under the hill to an area that had a few picnic tables filled with cups of oranges.
That 2001 team had several local players, led by former Hurley standout running back Greg Tester, who led the team both on and off the field. Tester represented Buchanan County well during his record-breaking career at Wise and then once again after his arena football career ended as the coach of the Hurley Rebels.
The starting defensive line featured a pair of Buchanan County standouts in Grundy alum Michael Hackney and Hurley’s Keith Workman. Former Garden standout Jason Dales started in the secondary at safety, and Donald Griffey and I were both linebackers. Honaker also had a representative in Josh Honaker, who spent time as a punter and receiver, and former Haysi standout lineman and current Castlewood coach Bubby Edwards also started on the O-line.
Other Southwest Virginia standouts that played at Wise in 2001 included former Graham High School legend Leonard “Suge” Graves and Thomas and Julius Jones’ first cousin, running back Travis Clark (Appalachia).
“Talent is God Given. Be humble. Fame is man-given. Be grateful. Conceit is self-given. Be careful.” — John Wooden