The more I look at the NFL Draft, several teams really stood out to me, beginning with the reigning NFC champs, the Philadelphia Eagles.
“Fly Eagles Fly” will echo throughout Lincoln Financial Field with even more excitement this season as general manager Howie Roseman has finally figured out the recipe for success: picking high-level guys at the top college programs in the country.
I am not saying there are not prime-time players at small schools, but the NFL can stand for “Not For Long” if general managers and team personnel draft poorly. Roseman took three proven players that starred on back-to-back national championship teams at Georgia in this year’s draft that will somehow make Philadelphia much better next season in defensive tackle Jalen Carter (ninth overall) and linebacker Nolan Smith (30th overall).
The Eagles then stole cornerback Georgia’s Kelee Ringo at pick 105 in the fourth round (I even sent a private message to John Lynch before the 49ers took the tight end from Alabama in the third begging him to take Ringo — true story, but of course Lynch didn’t answer).
Roseman was not finished yet, bringing over former Georgia Bulldog and standout running back D’Andre Swift from the Detroit Lions by trade.
As a die-hard 49er fan, it troubles me to say this: Pete Carroll is a great coach (despite the worst play call in Super Bowl history when he decided to throw a slant instead of let Marshawn Lynch power in the winning touchdown against the Patriots), but the Seattle Seahawks had a heck of a draft. Carroll and crew picked up my No. 2-ranked corner in this year’s draft, Illinois’ Devon Witherspoon, with the fifth overall pick.
With Seattle’s second first-round pick, the organization took Ohio State wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba (my top-ranked wide receiver) at pick 20. Outside linebacker Derick Hall out of Auburn was the Seahawks’ second-round pick (37th overall), filling a significant need with aging Bobby Wagner returning to fill the position during the offseason following a year with the Rams.
The Texans’ draft will depend on how No. 2 overall pick quarterback C.J. Stroud (Ohio State) pans out, but edge rusher and No. 3 pick Will Anderson Jr. (Alabama) may be the draft’s top defensive player and someone coach DeMeco Ryans will build his defense around.
Among other notable picks that will make an immediate impact next season is Carolina Panthers quarterback and No. 1 overall pick Bryce Young, who will most likely be handed the keys to the organization in Year 1. But I really like what Buffalo did with the number 25 pick, stealing my No. 1-ranked tight end, Dalton Kincaid, at the 25th pick.
The Cincinnati Bengals had three really good picks after selecting edge rusher Myles Murphy (Clemson) at No. 28 in the first round and then taking Michigan corner DJ Turner II with pick 60 in Round 2. The biggest steal for the Bengals was Alabama safety Jordan Battle in the third round.
The Las Vegas Raiders also had a really good draft, picking my No. 2-ranked edge rusher, Tyree Wilson (Texas Tech), with the seventh overall pick. The Raiders then selected Notre Dame standout tight end Michael Mayer in the second round and Alabama defensive lineman Byron Young in the third round (pick 70).
For the Raiders’ second pick in the third round, they took wide receiver Tre Tucker out of Cincinnati, which is a talented young pass-catcher.
As a Florida State fan, I know FSU linebacker Amari Burney may be the steal of the sixth round and will make an immediate impact if given the chance.
- The NBA playoffs are really heating up, with the top two teams left in the Eastern Conference facing off in the semifinals in the Boston Celtics and the Philadelphia 76ers.
After the 76ers stole game one in the TD Garden 119-115 on the back of a vintage James Harden performance, where the Beard dropped 45 points with daggers late in the game, Boston answered with a convincing 121-87 win in Game 2 and sending the series to Philly tied.
The Celtics duo of Jayson Tatum and Jaylon Brown took over in game three with plenty of help from their supporting cast to win Game 3 114-102 and take a 2-1 series lead heading into Sunday’s pivotal Game 4.
Joel Embiid, the league MVP, has been injured throughout the series. He missed Game 1 and was not himself in Games 2 and 3.
In the other Eastern Conference semifinals, “Playoff Jimmy” Butler and the Miami Heat were tied 1-1 with the New York Knicks at press time, with a huge Game 3 matchup in South Beach beginning at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday.
Miami held off New York 108-101 in Game 1 at Madison Square Garden in New York, with Butler going basket-for-basket with the Knicks’ RJ Barrett, who may have had the best game of his young career in the loss.
The Knicks rose to the occasion in Game 2 as point guard Jalen Brunson erupted for 30 to send the series back to Miami for Game 3, squaring off against Jalen Brunson and the Knicks for a spot in the Eastern Conference finals.
LeBron James and the L.A. Lakers and Stephen Curry’s Golden State Warriors were tied 1-1 heading into Game 3 on Saturday. LeBron and Anthony Davis powered the Lakers to a 117-112 win over the Warriors in Game 1, but the Splash Brothers came alive in Game 2 (the Brow struggled with only 11 points) with Klay Thompson leading the way with 30 points.
The Joker, Nikola Jokic, and sharpshooter Jamal Murray were electric in Games 1 (125-107) and 2 (97-87) for the Denver Nuggets, propelling their team to a 2-0 series lead over the Phoenix Suns before sending the series to the desert. Suns guard Devin Booker put on an outstanding performance in Game 3, dropping 47 points on 20-for-25 shooting and lifting the Suns to a much-needed 121-114 victory, making the series 2-1 heading into Game 4 Sunday afternoon.