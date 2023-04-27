With the 2023 Major League Baseball season underway, there has been plenty of excitement to start the year. Let’s take a look at the MLB stat leaders through Friday.

Miami slugger Luis Arraez is leading the majors in batting with a .438 average, followed by Toronto third baseman Matt Chapman with a .397 average. The Mets’ Brandon Nimmo (.368 average) sits in third, followed by Ronald Acuna Jr. of Atlanta in fourth. The Cubs’ Nico Hoerner (.365) rounds out the top five.

