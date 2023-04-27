With the 2023 Major League Baseball season underway, there has been plenty of excitement to start the year. Let’s take a look at the MLB stat leaders through Friday.
Miami slugger Luis Arraez is leading the majors in batting with a .438 average, followed by Toronto third baseman Matt Chapman with a .397 average. The Mets’ Brandon Nimmo (.368 average) sits in third, followed by Ronald Acuna Jr. of Atlanta in fourth. The Cubs’ Nico Hoerner (.365) rounds out the top five.
Cubs third baseman Patrick Wisdom and Mets first baseman Pete Alonso are home run leaders, followed by the Dodgers’ Max Muncy, with eight dingers in third.
Rafael Devers of the Red Sox has seven home runs and is sitting in fourth, and tied for fifth with six homers are the Braves’ Matt Olson, Yankees’ Aaron Judge, Rays’ Yandy Diaz and Orioles’ Ryan Mountcastle.
Yankee ace Gerrit Cole, the Rays’ Shane McClanahan and the Twins’ Joe Ryan are tied for wins at 4-0 to start the season.
Luis Castillo of Seattle has the lowest ERA in the majors with a 0.73 ERA in four starts. The Cubs’ Marcus Stroman has a 0.75 ERA and sits in second, followed by Sonny Gray of Minnesota in third and Shohei Ohtani in fourth with a 0.86 ERA. Cole is fifth with a 0.95 ERA.