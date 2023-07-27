The Northwestern football program took a huge hit last week when its highly touted coach Pat Fitzgerald was fired amid hazing allegations within the program.
Hats off to The Daily Northwestern, the college’s newspaper, for publishing the article that detailed a former player’s experience with hazing in the football program. That is why you support local journalism.
Fitzgerald was the scapegoat as university president Michael Schill initially suspended Fitzgerald for two weeks without pay until every media outlet in the country began covering the story. Then Schill rescinded the two-week suspension and fired Fitzgerald. The president said he had time to reflect on the matter and determined Fitzgerald had to be held responsible for the program’s culture.
Eleven former or current players admitted hazing took place within the program. Hazing included “forced participation, nudity and sexualized acts of a degrading nature” in violation of university policies.
Hazing has been a part of sports for some time and takes place each year at high schools, colleges and pro facilities all over the world. Though it has long been viewed in some quarters as a ritual with the intent to bring teams together, instead, it just brings fear to program newcomers. And, depending on the severe nature of the hazing, it may detour some athletes from joining or continuing to participate in sports at institutions where hazing takes place.
For years, hazing has been celebrated on television and often seen on television programs such as Hard Knocks and Last Chance U. At the end of the day, times have changed. Hazing will no longer be tolerated and should be an issue that every new coach should address with their team.
- The Wimbledon final on Centre Court at the All-England Club last weekend between world No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz and No. 2 Novak Djokovic was as good as advertised.
Despite a slow start, the 20-year-old Spaniard Alcaraz defeated the great Djokovic, who is 36 years old, in a five-set thriller, 1-6, 7-6 (6), 6-1, 3-6 and 6-4 to win his first Wimbledon championship and the second Grand Slam title in his young career.
Djokovic has 23 career Grand Slam titles over his 23-year career. It was his first loss on Centre Court since American Andy Murray defeated him in 2013. Djokovic had won four straight Wimbledon titles before the loss to Alcaraz.
Alcaraz claimed his first title at Wimbledon and second Grand Slam trophy overall. He is the first man other than Djokovic, Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Andy Murray to win Wimbledon since 2002, reported the AP, and, to many, this symbolized a transfer of power in men’s tennis.
- Legendary soccer star Lionel Messi is pulling a LeBron James and taking his talents to Miami.
Last Saturday, Messi signed a two-and-a-half-year contract with Major League Soccer’s (MLS) Inter Miami worth up to $150 million total, from his salary, signing bonus and equity in the team.
The 36-year-old Argentine soccer legend will need a Brinks truck to haul in the millions he will receive in revenue-sharing agreements. Irwin Kishner, co-chair of the Sports Law Group, told ESPN that a deal like Messi’s had never been given to anybody in baseball, basketball or football and is unique due to Messi being a generational talent.
According to multiple reports, Messi’s new deal includes an option for part ownership of the club and a cut of revenue from new subscribers to Apple TV’s MLS Season Pass streaming service.
The seven-time Ballon d’Or winner said he was “very excited,” while co-owner David Beckham described the signing as a “dream come true.” He debuted for Inter Miami on Friday against Mexican side Cruz Azul in the opening match of the Leagues Cup.
Messi spent the last two years playing for France’s Paris Saint-Germain. Before that, the Argentine played in the organization of Spanish giant Barcelona for about 20 years, winning 10 La Liga titles and the Champions League four times.
In December last year, Messi played a vital part in Argentina’s World Cup success in Qatar, becoming the first man to win the tournament’s Golden Ball, awarded to the best player at the World Cup, twice.
“It’s not the will to win that matters—everyone has that. It’s the will to prepare to win that matters.” — Paul “Bear” Bryant