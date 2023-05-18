With school winding down, so are spring sports.
The Grundy High School boys and girls track and field teams put on an outstanding performance during last week’s Black Diamond District championships held at Nelson Memorial Field in Grundy.
It was a great afternoon for coach Loni Webb’s squad. Webb and the crew have really turned around the boys and girls track teams at Grundy. Webb is an outstanding coach (no matter what sport) — she gets her athletes involved and holds them accountable for their performances.
No matter the race or competition, Webb is always encouraging her athletes to push for their personal best, which many of her athletes do each time they touch the track.
The popularity of the sport is reaching new heights in Buchanan County, and with the Region 1D championships coming up, look for many of our local athletes to be in the mix for a regional title and extend their quest for a state crown.
The Grundy boys tennis team is also rolling, behind BDD player of the year Caleb Conaway. Conaway has been one of the top tennis players in Southwest Virginia all year.
Being a really good tennis player must run in Conaway’s family, as his dad, Chad, was a dominant player at now-defunct Haysi High School and his sister Hailey was one of the top tennis players in the area over the past couple of years.
Conaway is also a member of the 2023 BDD doubles champions with teammate Dylan Boyd. The Grundy boys extended their season last Wednesday with a huge victory over J.I. Burton in the first round of the Region 1D Tournament held at Poplar Gap Park.
Members of the BDD boys’ tennis championship team from Grundy include Conaway, Boyd, Logan Lester, Brayden Conaway, Pal Sabate and Will O’Quinn.
The Miami Heat has already punched its ticket to the Eastern Conference finals by defeating the New York Knicks 96-92 in Game 6 Friday night. Playoff Jimmy Butler may be playing the best basketball of any of the superstars still left in the playoffs.
The hot Lakers eliminated the defending NBA champs, the Golden State Warriors, with a huge Game 6 win Friday night.
The Lakers will square off against the Denver Nuggets in the Western Conference finals as the Nuggets eliminated an ailing Phoenix Suns team 4-2 in the best of seven. Did Chris Paul mean that much to the Suns?
I am rooting for a little bit of nostalgia for this year’s finals as I would love for another battle between the Celtics and the Lakers. Two of the all-time great NBA franchises and their storied history of hard-fought battles would be a must-see.
The Celtics and the Lakers have met 12 times in the finals, with Boston winning nine of those 12 meetings with a record of 43-31 against Los Angeles in those series.
