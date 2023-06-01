The Grundy boys and girls tennis teams have had an outstanding season, winning Black Diamond District titles and posting deep runs in the Region 1D Tournament.
The girls tennis team competed in the Region 1D Tournament championship against Lebanon this past Tuesday, with results not in at press time, and has already locked in a spot in the Virginia High School League Class 1 quarterfinals for the first time in school history.
Leading the way for the Grundy boys team is BDD player of the year and Region 1D runner-up Caleb Conaway. Conaway and doubles partner Dylan Boyd won the Region 1D title and finished as runner-up in the Region 1D/2D doubles championships.
Conaway and Boyd’s reward for winning region was not a trip to the state tournament, but a trip to the Region 2D Tournament, where they had to battle against Class 2 schools as the VHSL for some reason has eliminated the Class 1 state tournament, forcing Region 1D champions to win the Region 1D/2D title to earn a trip to state.
Although Conaway and Boyd made it to the Region 1D/2D finals, they were defeated by a team from John Battle and the VHSL only takes the winner of the Region 1D/2D tournament to state.
Hat’s off to the season both tennis teams have had. Coach Eddie Smith has done a great job with the two groups.
- What an unfortunate week for the Black Diamond District baseball and softball teams, as every team with the exception of Honaker softball was eliminated from Region 1D play. Get this, the BDD teams lost by a combined score of 81-4. The Lady Tigers are the last BDD team alive as the Gracie Shelton-led team defeated Patrick Henry 5-3 at Honaker in the Region 1D softball quarterfinals.
- What a performance last week from our area track and field athletes, including all our Region 1D champions. The Grundy boys and girls 4x800 meter relay teams took gold. Members of the boys team included Kaleb Elswick, Jacob Field, Ethan McClanahan and Landon Johnson. The members of the girls’ team who took gold were Destany Armendariz, Emily O’Quinn, Makayla Payne and Jessi Looney.
Kaleb Elswick picked up Region 1D wins in the 4x800 meters, 800 meters and 1600 meters to increase his county record of 14 Region 1D titles during his four-year career.
Grundy is known for its long-distance runners, and at region, they did not disappoint. After capturing titles in the 4x800 meters, Grundy runners swept the 3200 meters, with Keyston Hartford winning the boys and Alexsis Porter taking home the title for the girls.
Jessi Looney picked up a second-place finish in the girls’ 1600 meters in a controversial finish. Looney and Chilhowie’s Tess Somervell battled to a photo finish that looked impossible to pick a winner. Meet officials said Somervell passed Looney at the line and was marked with a time of 5:41.804, while Looney was given the time of 5:41.805.
One photo taken shows Looney’s foot coming down on the line first, but in track rules, the torso is what decides who wins.
Grundy’s Jacob Fields had one of the best finishes that didn’t take home gold as the young star passed Castlewood standout Adam Gibson on the final lap in the 1600 meters to take third. If the race had another 50 yards, Fields may have finished second.
Other highlights include Honaker’s Malachi Lowe finishing second in the boys high jump while teammate Kadence Keen took home second in the girls long jump.
The Grundy boys finished as runner-up in the team standings, while the Lady Wave took home third overall. Patrick Henry’s boys won the overall team title. They started with an 18-point head start on the other teams due to having two pole vaulters.
The Grundy girls had to start the day 28 points behind the Patrick Henry girls, who recorded four pole vaulters and collect points for each finisher, or the Lady Wave would have easily taken second place. Chilhowie’s talented team won the girls title.
- My Boston Celtics were on the verge of elimination tonight as of this writing on Saturday, although I am glad they have made a series out of it. Miami under Playoff Jimmy (Butler) had already pulled out the brooms for the sweep when Boston finally manned up to take Games 4 and 5.
History is not on the Celtics’ side. To this date, there had never been a successful comeback after getting down 3-0 in the NBA playoffs. The Nuggets overcame a 2-0 deficit to win a best-of-five series in the 1994 Western Conference Finals. Can the C’s pull off the reverse sweep? if they go back to Boston for a Game 7, it might just happen.