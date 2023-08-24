College football kicks off this weekend with two top-25 teams playing on Saturday in No. 13 Notre Dame and Navy at 2:30 p.m. on NBC and sixth-ranked USC versus San Jose State University at 8 p.m.

The reigning national champions, the Georgia Bulldogs, are preseason No. 1 in the AP poll and will open their season Sept. 2 against UT Martin at Sanford Stadium in Athens, Georgia.

