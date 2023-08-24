College football kicks off this weekend with two top-25 teams playing on Saturday in No. 13 Notre Dame and Navy at 2:30 p.m. on NBC and sixth-ranked USC versus San Jose State University at 8 p.m.
The reigning national champions, the Georgia Bulldogs, are preseason No. 1 in the AP poll and will open their season Sept. 2 against UT Martin at Sanford Stadium in Athens, Georgia.
The rest of the AP top 10 include, from No. 2-10: Michigan, Ohio State, Alabama, LSU, USC, Penn State, Florida State, Clemson and Washington.
- Unless you have been stuck under a rock over the past couple weeks, you have heard about the big dispute between former NFL offensive lineman Michael Oher and his alleged adopted family, Sean and Leigh Anne Tuohy, a Tennessee couple who took Oher off the streets while in high school. The story of the family and Oher’s relationship was portrayed in the movie “The Blind Side,” with country music star Tim McGraw and Sandra Bullock playing Sean and Leigh Anne Tuohy, respectively.
As more information on the case hits the media, it appears as if the Tuohys signed a conservatorship with permission from Oher’s biological mother to be in charge of Oher when the now-former Baltimore Raven believed he was being adopted.
Now Oher has publicly voiced his displeasure of how “The Blind Side” portrayed him as somewhat slow and awkwardly shy and accused the movie of having a negative impact on his career.
Oher asked a judge to end the agreement nearly 20 years later after accusing the Tuohys of profiting off Oher at his expense and lying to him by having him sign papers making them his conservators rather than his adoptive parents.
- The NBA recently announced the 2023 Hall of Fame class, highlighted by NBA champions Dirk Nowitzki and Dwayne Wade, two of the greatest players of all time.
Nowitzki is the first player to come to mind when I hear someone mention the Dallas Mavericks. The German was the ninth pick in the 1998 draft and went on to become a 14-time All-Star. He led the Mavericks to an NBA championship in 2011 and was the Finals MVP. He averaged nearly 20 points and seven rebounds per game throughout his career.
Wade was drafted fifth overall in the 2003 draft out of Marquette. He won three NBA titles and was a 13-time All-Star. He was All-NBA eight times throughout his career. He averaged 22 points, five assists and four rebounds per game in his 16 seasons.
The star-studded class also includes Laker great Pau Gasol, Spurs coach Gregg Popovich and his long-time point guard Tony Parker.
My favorite selection in this year’s class is legendary NC State coach, the late Jim Valvano. He led the Wolfpack to the 1983 NCAA Tournament final, in which Dereck Whittenburg’s desperation shot at the end of the game was caught short of the rim by Lorenzo Charles, who dunked in the game-winning shot as time expired, sending Valvano running wildly around the court looking for someone to embrace, becoming an iconic moment in sports history.
Valvano’s epic “Don’t Give Up, Don’t Ever Give Up” speech will live on forever. Anyone who ever had the pleasure of watching the ESPY speech will never forget the way Valvano, who knew that his days on Earth were limited, responded to the teleprompter, which notified him that he had 30 seconds remaining in his speech. He said, “Like I care about that screen right now, huh? I got tumors all over my body and I’m worried about some guy in the back going, ‘30 seconds.’”
WNBA great Becky Hammon will rightfully take her place in the Hall this year.
Other members include Gene Bess, David Hixon, Gene Keady, Gary Blair and the entire 1976 U.S. women’s Olympic team.
In honor of Jimmy V, I want to leave you with this.
“To me, there are three things we all should do every day,” Valvano said. “We should do this every day of our lives. No. 1 is laugh. You should laugh every day. No. 2 is think. You should spend some time in thought. And No. 3 is, you should have your emotions moved to tears, could be happiness or joy. But think about it. If you laugh, you think and you cry, that’s a full day. That’s a heck of a day. You do that seven days a week, you’re going to have something special.”