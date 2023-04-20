The 2023 NFL draft is more than a week away, coming up April 27-29, with the Carolina Panthers holding the No. 1 pick.
It is the 88th draft in NFL history and the talent pool is heavy with talented players but lacking the elite.
Let’s take a look at Coop’s first round mock draft 1.0 without trades.
1. Carolina Panthers — Bryce Young, QB (Alabama)
2. Houston Texans — CJ Stroud, QB (Ohio State)
3. Arizona Cardinals — Will Anderson, Edge (Alabama)
4. Indianapolis Colts — Will Levis, QB (Kentucky)
5. Seattle Seahawks — Tyree Wilson, Edge (Texas Tech)
6. Detroit Lions — Christian Gonzalez, CB (Oregon)
7. Los Vegas Raiders — Paris Johnson, OT (Ohio State)
8. Atlanta Falcons — Anthony Richardson, QB (Florida)
9. Chicago Bears — Peter Skoronski, OL (Northwestern)
10. Philadelphia Eagles — Jalen Carter, DT (Georgia)
11. Tennessee Titans — Darnell Wright, OT (Tennessee)
12. Houston Texans — Jaxon Smith-Njigba, WR (Ohio State)
13. N.Y. Jets — Broderick Jones, OT (Georgia)
14. New England Patriots — Devon Witherspoon, CB (Illinois)
15. Green Bay Packers — Lukas Van Ness, Edge (Iowa)
16. Washington Commanders — Quentin Johnston, WR (TCU)
17. Pittsburg Steelers — Joey Porter Jr., CB (Penn State)
18. Detroit Lions — Bijan Robinson, RB (Texas)
19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers — Myles Murphy, Edge (Clemson)
20. Seattle Seahawks — Bryan Bresee, DT (Clemson)
21. L.A. Chargers — Jordan Addison, WR (USC)
22. Baltimore Ravens — Deonte Banks, CB (Maryland)
23. Minnesota Vikings — Calijah Kancey, DT (Pittsburg)
24. Jacksonville Jaguars — Nolan Smith, Edge (Georgia)
25. N.Y. Giants — Zay Flowers, WR (Boston College)
26. Dallas Cowboys — Darnell Washington, TE (Georgia)
27. Buffalo Bills — Brian Branch, CB (Alabama)
28. Cincinnati Bengals — Michael Mayer, TE (Notre Dame)
29. New Orleans Saints — Mazi Smith, DT (Michigan)
30. Philadelphia Eagles — Jahmyr Gibbs, RB (Alabama)
31. Kansas City Chiefs — Anton Harrison, OT (Oklahoma).
- Spaniard Jon Rahm earned his first green jacket after a memorable comeback victory to win the 2023 Masters at Augusta National Golf Course in Augusta, Georgia, a couple of weeks ago. Rahm turned a four-stroke deficit into a four-shot victory in his seventh Masters appearance. He closed with a 3-under 69 to pull away from Brooks Koepka, who tied for second with 52-year-old Phil Mickelson.
Tiger Woods made the weekend cut but was forced to withdraw from the tournament because of a foot injury before play resumed Sunday morning.
Watching him suffer through the pain and the rain on Saturday was uncomfortable as he was visibly struggling to walk.
Following the event, Woods, 47, said he aggravated a previous plantar fasciitis injury in his right foot — the same injury that caused the five-time Masters champion to withdraw from the Hero World Challenge, an unofficial event he hosts in the Bahamas in February.
Woods is a five-time Masters champion and is one Masters victory away from tying the Golden Bear, Jack Nicklaus, for the most wins at Augusta. Arnold Palmer has the third-most wins at the Masters, with four green jackets.