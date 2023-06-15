I would like to begin this week’s column by saying congratulations to the area’s Class of 2023. I had the privilege to go to each of the county’s four public high school graduations, and it was an overwhelming feeling as I watched those seniors walk across the stage after receiving their diploma.

Being a die-hard Buchanan County sports fan, it was somewhat bittersweet knowing I will no longer get to cover such talented athletes as Ian Scammell, who leaves Grundy as the school’s and Buchanan County’s all-time leading rusher and state wrestling champion.

