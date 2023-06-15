I would like to begin this week’s column by saying congratulations to the area’s Class of 2023. I had the privilege to go to each of the county’s four public high school graduations, and it was an overwhelming feeling as I watched those seniors walk across the stage after receiving their diploma.
Being a die-hard Buchanan County sports fan, it was somewhat bittersweet knowing I will no longer get to cover such talented athletes as Ian Scammell, who leaves Grundy as the school’s and Buchanan County’s all-time leading rusher and state wrestling champion.
Unfortunately, I will no longer get to watch Grundy track and field star and two-time state champion Kaleb Elswick come from behind to capture a win. I cannot imagine what it will be like next year not covering the accomplishments of multi-sport standout Jessi Looney, who may arguably be the best female athlete that ever came through the county.
I will no longer get to watch former Twin Valley basketball standout Haylee Moore dominate a game from inside the paint. I can go on and on listing players who I became a fan of over the past four years, such as Isaiah Boyd and Heileigh Vencill at Grundy, Alex Duty and Logan Hopkins of Hurley or Isaac Cooper and Matthew Lester of Twin Valley.
n I want to thank all of this year’s athletes who graduated for all your hard work and dedication. It’s been a pleasure coving you.
Let’s take a quick look into the next year. The Black Diamond District will be only Buchanan County schools as Honaker moves to the Hogoheegee District beginning in the fall. Football season will ultimately come down to the winner of the Grundy-Hurley game, as Twin Valley will be extremely young and inexperienced, especially coming off a year when the season had to be canceled in Week 2 due to numbers — which was the right call from a safety standpoint due to the inexperience of its players.
Grundy will lose a ton of talent off this year’s Region 1D title team, but also has a lot coming back. Logan Lester will be one of the BDD’s most electrifying backs and will be a human highlight reel each week. The Golden Wave also returns fullbacks Ethan Roberts and Wyatt Bush, who will become more important pieces to coach Craig Plymal’s offense. Jonah Looney, Luke Shelton, Carson and Brady Deel are just a few big-name players that will make up next year’s squad.
Hurley returns pretty much its entire team next year except for Caden Mullins, Duty and Hopkins, who graduated this year. Mullins was a key leader on both sides of the ball for coach John Paul Justus as well as a leader off the field. Hopkins was one of the top offensive and defensive linemen last season and Duty was a bell cow in the backfield and a dominant linebacker. The Rebels return dual-threat quarterback Landon Bailey. The entire line beside Hopkins returns, including Landon Adkins, Colton Charles, Josh Ashby and crew. The backfield will be led by speedster Kevin Looney, Payton Hurley, Sheldon Matney and Cannan Shafer. Defensive back Josh Duty and Eddie Hurley will also be key players for the Rebels next season.
Twin Valley will be much unknown as the majority of the team will be made up of freshmen and sophomores.
In volleyball, Grundy will be early favorites, with the return of rising sophomores Kate Bostic and Sophia Belcher. The Lady Wave will lose standouts Jessi Looney, Savannah Clevinger, Madie Owens and Maggie Viers.
Twin Valley’s volleyball team will feature Rayne Hawthorne, Kiarra Gross and Ashleigh Davis. The Lady Panthers will need to find a way to replace the production loss of Haylee Moore.
Council may have the edge for the No. 3 spot next year in the BDD as Ella Rasnake and Isabella Ratliff should be able to push the Lady Cobras past Rylee Jackson and crew in Hurley.
Moving on to basketball season, Grundy boys and girls should win district titles next year with the most returners. Grundy’s boys returns everyone except forward Isaiah Boyd. BDD player of the year Jonah Looney and 2022-2023 All-BDD first-teamer Landon Johnson should continue their recent success in their senior year. Guard Logan Lester is a dominant scorer and could potentially be the team’s best defensive player. I will go ahead and predict that guard/forward Caleb Conaway will have a huge season next year for Grundy as the forward will be another year removed from a shoulder injury that he has battled over the past two seasons. The addition of sophomore guards Keyston Hartford and Ethan McClanahan will provide much-needed depth for Grundy next season.
Hurley’s Big Three should have it in contention for the No. 2 spot in the BDD next year. Landon Bailey could be the district’s top scorer and center Landon Adkins will man the paint for the Rebels. Guard Eddie Hurley will be counted on more on the offensive end as standout Thomas Gilbert graduated early.
Twin Valley again will be extremely young and will be led by rising sophomore Blake Cooper and freshman guard Brayden White.
On the girls side, Grundy will be sophomore-loaded next year. The Lady Wave returns guard Makailah Estep, Kate Bostic, Jade Vencill, Sophia Belcher and Destany Armendariz, who each enter the second year of their varsity careers. That group will be fun to watch over the next three seasons.
Twin Valley loses a lot but returns the top low-post player in the district next season in Rayne Hawthorne. Hawthorne and talented guards Cheyanna Davis and Kiarra Gross will win some games next season for coach Brian Moore and could be sitting in either first or second place in the BDD at season’s end.
Council may be a dark horse for a No. 2 spot next season in the BDD, as Ella Rasnake proved as a freshman she can beat weaker teams nearly on her own.
The duo of Rylee Jackson and Jayda Hilton puts Hurley in good position next year and where it finishes the season will most likely depend on the progress of rising sophomore Brianna Stacy.
Until next week, Buchanan Countians, and I will leave you with this:
”I’ve missed more than 9,000 shots in my career. I’ve lost almost 300 games. Twenty-six times I’ve been trusted to take the game-winning shot and missed. I’ve failed over and over again in my life, and that is why I succeed.”
--Michael Jordan