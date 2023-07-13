Many traditions make the Fourth of July holiday special to Americans, including fireworks, cookouts and more.
My favorite Independence Day celebration is watching the Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest held each year in Coney Island, New York.
The goat of gluttony, Joey Chestnut, once again took home the Mustard Belt after eating 62 hot dogs, marking his 16th career victory. Chestnut finished with 63 hot dogs and buns in his victory last year.
Chestnut holds the record after consuming 76 hot dogs in 2021. He has recorded more than 70 dogs and buns six times since his first victory in 2005.
Heading into last Tuesday’s event, Chestnut has eaten 1,152 hot dogs and buns while competing in the event and 682.5 more hot dogs than any other eater.
Did you know that Chestnut also holds Major League Eating records in 54 different categories, including 182 chicken wings in 30 minutes, 141 hard-boiled eggs in 30 minutes, 47 grilled cheese sandwiches in 10 minutes and 121 Twinkies in six minutes?
- Los Angeles Angels designated hitter and starting pitcher Shohei Ohtani had one of the best months in the history of the sport in June. Ohtani finished with a .492 on-base percentage, a .952 slugging percentage, 15 home runs, 29 RBIs, 25 extra-base hits and 99 total bases at the plate. On the mound, Ohtani threw 30 1/3 innings with a 3.26 ERA and 37 strikeouts.
- I was lucky to play in a time with and against some great athletes in high school and in college. Last week, I ran past an article rating former Honaker High, University of Virginia and Pittsburgh Steeler great Heath Miller as the Steelers’ greatest tight end of all time.
It was a Steelers all-pro team ranking and it made me reflect back on some epic battles on the gridiron, hardwood and diamond against Miller when I was playing for Hurley and Miller was at Honaker.
One of my most memorable Heath Miller moments that doesn’t involve him hitting home runs against us in baseball was during the 2000 Black Diamond District basketball tournament quarterfinals in A.P. Baldwin Gymnasium at Honaker.
I began the game hot, in double digits scoring early in the second quarter, and everything was going our way. The turning point of the game came midway through the third quarter, when I tried to squeeze a pass in to our big, talented center, Roger Shortridge, around the foul line.
Miller jumped the passing lane and drove the length of the floor, finishing with a powerful two-handed dunk. I did attempt to get back on defense, but was unsuccessful. I did get an excellent view of the dunk, though.
That play flipped the momentum of the game, and our season ended.
I remember the summer following Miller’s senior year, he had already committed to play at UVA and I just finished my first year playing at UVA Wise. My brother Mark and I were in Bristol eating at a Japanese restaurant. You know, one of those where the chef cooks in front of you. Miller and several of his friends from Honaker came in and were seated with us.
I remember we caught up for a bit, and he at the time was being recruited as a quarterback, and he was really excited about that. Whoever at UVA turned him into a tight end made one of the smartest decisions of all time.
Miller finished his career at UVA with ACC records for most career receptions (144), yards (1,703) and touchdowns (20) by a tight end. Miller finished second in receptions, seventh in yards and fourth in touchdown receptions for all positions. He also shares the school record for most 100-yard games by a tight end (three), and he caught at least one pass in 32 of his final 33 games. Miller skipped his senior season to enter the 2005 NFL Draft, becoming the fifth player in school history to enter the draft early.
The two-time Pro Bowler and two-time Super Bowl champion played 11 seasons in the NFL (2005-2015), all with Pittsburgh, after being selected in the first round at pick 30. He had 592 receptions for 6,569 yards and 45 career touchdowns in the NFL. His career highlights and awards including college were the following:
- 2× Super Bowl champion (XL, XLIII)
- 2× Pro Bowl (2009, 2012)
- PFWA All-Rookie Team (2005)
- Pittsburgh Steelers Hall of Honor
- John Mackey Award (2004)
- Unanimous All-American (2004)
- 2× First-team All-ACC (2003, 2004)
- First-team Freshman All-American (2002)
- Virginia Cavaliers Jersey No. 89 retired
- The United States national basketball team roster for the 2023 FIBA Basketball World Cup beginning on Aug. 25, throughout the Philippines, Japan and Indonesia, is set.
The USA team include the following:
Guards: Jalen Brunson, Anthony Edwards, Tyrese Haliburton, Austin Reaves
Forwards: Paolo Banchero, Mikal Bridges, Josh Hart, Brandon Ingram, Jaren Jackson Jr., Cam Johnson
Centers: Walker Kessler, Bobby Portis.
USA will begin FIBA play on Aug. 26 at 8:40 a.m. against New Zealand. USA will face Greece on Aug. 28 at 8:40 a.m. and Jordan on Aug. 30 at 4:40 a.m.
Notable NBA players competing in the FIBA World Cup include the following:
Australia—Matthew Dellavedova, Josh Giddy, Patty Mills and Matisse Thybulle
Serbia—Nikola Jokic
France—Nicolas Batum, Evan Fournier, Rudy Gobert and Frank Ntilikina
Dominican Republic—Karl-Anthony Towns
Lithuania—Domantas Sabonis
Italy—Danilo Gallinari
Germany—Isaac Bonga, Maxi Kleber, Dennis Schroder, Daniel Theis, Franz Wagner and Mo Wagner
Latvia—Kristaps Porzingis and Davis Bertans
Slovenia—Luka Doncic