Let’s talk NBA. The Eastern Conference playoffs are set, with Giannis and the Milwaukee Bucks with the best record in the league in the No. 1 seed.
Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics are the No. 2 seed, followed by Joel Embiid’s Philadelphia 76ers.
Despite unloading superstars Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant, the Brooklyn Nets are in the sixth spot.
I really feel like it’s the year for the Celtics as both Tatum and Jaylen Brown are both playing amazing.
Giannis always give the Bucks a shot and Embiid may be the league MVP.
The 15-time major champion looked OK, considering he nearly lost a leg in a February 2022 crash.
Giancarlo Stanton has also gone deep twice, including a 485-foot moonshot in the Yankees’ 6-0 win on Saturday. If the 33-year-old can stay healthy, the sky is the limit for this group.
Rookie Anthony Volpe is starting at shortstop, and he has looked very promising defensively.
My concern for the Yankees is pitching. Ace Gerritt Cole smoked the Giants lineup in Game 1 with six shutout innings in a 5-0 New York win. Cole had 11 strikeouts. An unknown, Jhony Brito, pitched five shutout innings in his first start of the season in the Yankees’ 6-0 win in Game 3.
The No. 2 guy in the rotation, Carlos Rodon, is beginning the season on the 15-day IL, along with the projected No. 4 starter, Luis Severino, and relief pitcher Tommy Kahnle, who is a key member of the Yankees bullpen. The Yankees will need more from young pitcher Clarke Schmidt, who took a 7-5 loss in Game 2 against the Giants after giving up three runs on five hits in 3 1/3 innings, as well as Nestor Cortes and Domingo German if manager Aaron Boone’s team wants to get off to a hot start to the season.
After hitting two home runs in the first three games of the season, Aaron Judge is on pace to hit 100-plus home runs, picking up right where he left off in his record-breaking year, when he hit an American League-record 62, surpassing the late Yankee Clipper Roger Maris’ AL-record 61 homers in 1961. Maris had passed the Babe’s record of 60 home runs set in 1927.
