Miami Heat standout Jimmy Butler has earned a new moniker — “Playoff Jimmy” — as the 37-year-old dropped a 56-point performance in Game 4 of the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs last Monday night in South Beach.
Playoff Jimmy’s historical 56-point outing will go down as one of the NBA’s most memorable performances and places him in a tie for fourth in playoff history in single-game scoring.
The Heat was down 14 midway through the fourth, but Butler took over the game, bringing Miami back after being down double digits to put the Heat up 3-1 in the series before going on to eliminate Milwaukee.
Butler carried the Heat offensively through the first three quarters as he collected 35 points in just under 33 minutes before coach Erik Spoelstra gave him a break heading into the fourth. He returned for the final 8:11 of the game, with his team down 10.
Less than five minutes later, he had given the Heat their first lead, 102-101, with a bucket with 3:17 remaining in the game to cap off a 13-0 Miami run. Butler then assisted on a Caleb Martin 3 and then scored 10 straight points to put the dagger in the Bucks.
Fans at the Kaseya Center were chanting “MVP” as Butler headed to the line late in the game, where he drained key free throws. Butler said during a postgame interview that MVP was a stretch and pointed out that Philadelphia’s Joel Embiid was in his opinion the league’s MVP.
But Butler’s Game 4 performance was not a fluke, as he leads the NBA in playoff scoring with 36.5 points per game. He is shooting 63% so far in the serie, and has helped the Heat overcome the losses of injured shooting guards Tyler Herro and Victor Oladipo.
History books place Butler’s performance tied for fourth in NBA playoff history, behind the GOAT himself, Michael Jordan, who dropped 63 points in Game 2 of the NBA Eastern Conference quarterfinals on April 20, 1986, against the Boston Celtics.
Lakers legend Elgin Baylor’s 61-point performance (to go along with 22 rebounds) was the second-highest scoring output in a playoff game, which he set in Game 5 of the 1962 NBA finals in a 126-121 loss to the Celtics.
Donovan Mitchell’s 57-point game in the bubble in 2020 lists him third all-time in single-game playoff scoring when he led the Jazz to a first-round win over the Nuggets. Butler’s 56 has him tied with Charles Barkley, Wilt Chamberlain and Jordan, who also scored 56 points in a playoff game.
After months of speculation, the blockbuster trade of Aaron Rodgers from the Packers to the Jets is now complete (pending a physical). The 39-year-old quarterback and four-time NFL MVP will make an immediate impact in Gang Green.
The breakdown of the trade starts with both teams swapping their first-round picks this season, with the Jets getting the pick at No. 15 and the Packers moving up to 13. The Jets also picked up a second-round pick in this year’s draft, and a conditional first-round pick in 2024 if Rodgers plays 65% of the snaps this season.
Rodgers will join an offense that features Offensive Rookie of the Year wide receiver Garrett Wilson, running back Breece Hall, speedy wideout Corey Davis and Rodgers’ former No. 1 target with Green Bay, Allan Lazard.
The line is solid, with left tackle Mekhi Becton, left guard Laken Tomlinson, center Connor McGovern and right guard Alijah Vera-Tucker.
Max Mitchell is inked as the early favorite at right tackle, but the Jets may find someone that could battle Mitchell for the spot in the draft.
The NFL Draft was held in Kansas City, Missouri, this past weekend, with not too many surprises, except for Kentucky gunslinger Will Levis slipping to Round 2 before getting drafted by Tennessee.
No surprise at No. 1, with the Carolina Panthers getting their QB1. The Texans worked the draft to get one of the top three quarterbacks and then picked up arguably the top defensive player in the draft with Alabama linebacker Will Anderson Jr.