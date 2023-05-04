Miami Heat standout Jimmy Butler has earned a new moniker — “Playoff Jimmy” — as the 37-year-old dropped a 56-point performance in Game 4 of the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs last Monday night in South Beach.

Playoff Jimmy’s historical 56-point outing will go down as one of the NBA’s most memorable performances and places him in a tie for fourth in playoff history in single-game scoring.

Featured Local Savings

Recommended for you