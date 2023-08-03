1477667501

Bronny James #6 of the West team talks to Lebron James of the Los Angeles Lakers after the 2023 McDonald’s High School Boys All-American Game at Toyota Center on March 28 in Houston, Texas.

 Alex Bierens de Haan | Getty Images

Bronny James, son of NBA great LeBron James, suffered a cardiac arrest last Monday during basketball practice at the University of Southern California.

The USC guard suffered the incident during a team practice on campus and was then transported by ambulance to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles. The James family released a statement noting that Bronny has been discharged and is recovering at home.

Chad Cooper is a sportswriter for the Virginia Mountaineer.

