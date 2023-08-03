Bronny James, son of NBA great LeBron James, suffered a cardiac arrest last Monday during basketball practice at the University of Southern California.
The USC guard suffered the incident during a team practice on campus and was then transported by ambulance to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles. The James family released a statement noting that Bronny has been discharged and is recovering at home.
This is a huge deal for some NBA teams who are looking to get LeBron James on a discount deal in a couple of years, if Bronny could play his way into the draft. LeBron has said publicly that he wants his last season to be playing with Bronny.
If you are an NBA team picking late in the draft and would benefit from having LeBron, take Bronny — it’s a two-for-one and an NBA owner would have some leverage with LeBron for the first time in his career by saying, if you want to play with your son, take a pay cut and let’s get it done.
I don’t know about you, but football does a lot for my mental health. Summer is nice, and don’t get me wrong, I enjoy watching the Yankees play, but when August rolls around, I begin to get anxious and eager for the season to get underway.
I have my football media days penciled in, beginning with the reigning two-time Region 2D runner-up Ridgeview on Tuesday at 5 p.m., followed by Honaker on Thursday at 4 p.m., Hurley on Aug. 9 at 10 a.m. and Grundy on Aug. 10 at 9 a.m. I am in talks with Twin Valley coach Tom Crigger about the Panthers media day, but the date and time have yet to be confirmed.
I am a huge Boston Celtics fan, and don’t get me wrong with what I am about to say, I love Jaylen Brown, but in what day and time are we in when Jaylen Brown becomes the highest paid player in the NBA? The athletic forward received a five-year, $304 million supermax contract extension.
Brown averaged 26.6 points, 6.9 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game and was named to the All-NBA second team last season.
ESPN reported the contract extension begins in the 2024-2025 season and runs through the 2028-29 season, when Brown will be 32.
“Life is too short to get bogged down and be discouraged — you have to keep moving — you have to keep going.” — Kobe Bryant
Chad Cooper is a sportswriter for the Virginia Mountaineer.