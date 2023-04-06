With basketball season now in the rearview mirror and all the accolades handed out, one thing was very noticeable: our local players do not get the recognition they deserve.
With that being said, it is time to release the 2022-2023 All-Mountaineer team. Grundy High School junior forward Jonah Looney (Mountaineer Player of the Year) and Honaker coach Waylon Hart (Mountaineer Coach of the Year) received the Mountaineer’s top awards on the boys side this season.
2022-2023 All-Mountaineer Boys Basketball First Team
Jonah Looney, Grundy (best all-around and best defender);
Caden Boyd, Honaker (best shooter);
Parker Bandy, Honaker (best playmaker);
Landon Johnson, Grundy (most improved);
Peyton Musick, Honaker.
2022-2023 All-Mountaineer Boys Basketball Second Team:
Landon Bailey, Hurley;
Logan Lester, Grundy;
Jaylon Hart, Honaker (best handles);
Caleb Conaway, Grundy;
Isaiah Boyd, Grundy; (senior award)
2022-2023 All-Mountaineer Boys Basketball Honorable Mention
Sean Gill, Honaker;
Aidan Lowe, Honaker;
Thomas Gilbert, Hurley;
Landon Adkins, Hurley;
Chandler Cooper, Twin Valley;
Hayden Fuller, Twin Valley.
On the girls side, the 2022-2023 Mountaineer Girls Basketball Player of the Year award was a no-brainer, with Twin Valley’s Haylee Moore already being named the Black Diamond, Region 1D and Class 1 state player of the year.
Honaker coach Misty Miller is selected as the Mountaineer girls’ basketball coach of the year for leading her team to a share of the BDD regular season title and the BDD tournament championship.
2022-2023 All Mountaineer Girls Basketball First Team
Haylee Moore, Twin Valley (best all-around);
Jessi Looney, Grundy (senior award)
Kalli Miller, Honaker (best defender);
Alayna McNulty, Honaker;
Tailor Nolley, Honaker (best playmaker);
Heileigh Vencill, Grundy (best handles).
2022-2023 All-Mountaineer Girls Basketball Second Team
Makailah Estep, Grundy;
Ella Rasnake, Council;
Rayne Hawthorne, Twin Valley (most improved);
Kate Bostic, Grundy;
Kate Jessee, Honaker;
2022-2023 All-Mountaineer Girls Basketball Honorable Mention Team
Valeigh Stevens, Honaker,
Jade Vencill, Twin Valley,
Cheyanna Davis, Twin Valley;
Brianna Stacy, Hurley;
Rylee Jackson, Hurley;
Jayda Hilton, Hurley.
The women’s Final Four was outstanding and I can’t even imagine the impact this year’s semifinals will have on the future of girls basketball.
For decades, Tennessee and UConn were on a completely different level than the rest of the nation’s Division I programs. Now the level of competition has increased and other schools are snagging a few blue-chip prospects away from the two powers.
Let’s talk about my new favorite player, Caitlin Clark of Iowa. Clark scored 41 points Friday night in a 77-73 win over the reigning national champions, Dawn Staley and the South Carolina Gamecocks, to send the Hawkeyes to their first-ever national championship game Monday night (stats not available at press time).
Clark has been electric her entire career, but look at the numbers she has put up during this year’s tournament. Clark has had games of 26, 22, 31 and back-to-back 41-point performances, which has all of college basketball talking.
She may be one of the most dominating guards of all time, and the way she put her team on her back in the season’s biggest game just added to her legend. She has been spoken about in the same light as dynamic NBA guards Trey Young (Atlanta Hawk) and Ja Morant (Memphis Grizzles) in the way she dominates and has the confidence and ability to carry her team offensively for all four quarters.
The Hokies’ championship aspirations came up short in a 79-72 loss to LSU on Friday night. It was still an excellent performance from Virginia Tech’s 6-foot-6 center Elizabeth Kitley, who has been the driving force behind the Hokies’ success this season.
Against LSU, Kitley finished with 18 points and 12 rebounds. Unfortunately for Virginia Tech, the team had no answers from Tigers guard Alexis Morris and player of the year candidate Angel Reese. Morris put up 27 points, while Reese added 24 points and 12 rebounds in the win.