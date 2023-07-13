Boys basketball.jpg

Members of the Hurley High School boys basketball team received awards during the school’s annual sports banquet held earlier this summer. Those who received awards are, from left, Caden Mullins (Rebel Award), Kevin Looney (defensive player of the year) and Landon Bailey (most valuable player).

 Submitted photos

The Hurley High School boys and girls basketball teams recently held its annual athletic banquet with family and friends in attendance.

The Hurley boys’ Most Valuable Player Award was presented to rising senior Landon Bailey, the Rebels’ top offensive weapon last season.

Featured Local Savings

Recommended for you