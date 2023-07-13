Members of the Hurley High School boys basketball team received awards during the school’s annual sports banquet held earlier this summer. Those who received awards are, from left, Caden Mullins (Rebel Award), Kevin Looney (defensive player of the year) and Landon Bailey (most valuable player).
The Hurley High School boys and girls basketball teams recently held its annual athletic banquet with family and friends in attendance.
The Hurley boys’ Most Valuable Player Award was presented to rising senior Landon Bailey, the Rebels’ top offensive weapon last season.
The multi-sport athlete had an outstanding junior season in multiple sports.
“I got named MVP two years in a row for my school’s basketball team, along with first-team all-BDD and second-team all-region awards,” Bailey said. “Along with first in BDD long jump award and second team all-district quarterback in football. I’m blessed to receive the awards, but really just thankful I get to do what I love; it means a lot to me.”
Rising senior Kevin Looney received the Defensive Player of the Year Award from coach Mark England and staff.
Senior Caden Mullins earned the Rebel Award for the player who puts the team above himself.
“I was honored to accept the awards that I received. It made me feel as if I earned these awards and that kind of respect from teammates and coaches, and I was truly thankful to be respected by them,” Mullins said.
Lady Rebels coach Adam “Beefy” Keen handed out several awards during the banquet. Rylee Jackson and Jayda Hilton were named co-most valuable players.
Rylea Blankenship and Breanna Lester each were presented with the Rebel Award for their importance to the team, and senior standout Kara Hagerman was presented with the 110% Award.
“I always tried my best to give 110% every time I was on the court, because I know my family and coaches always believed in me,” Hagerman said. “It didn’t matter if we were winning or losing. I always was there for my team and gave all that I had. Always give 110%; it’s the extra 10% that everyone remembers. Thank you Beefy, Diana and Stephanie for a great senior year.”
Rising sophomore Brianna Stacy earned the Offensive Player of the Year Award after the center began to control the paint during the later part of the season.
Ciara Coleman was the team’s best on-ball defender, earning her the Defensive Player of the Year award from Keen.