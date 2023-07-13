Hurley coaches approved by school board By CHAD COOPER ccooper@hdmediallc.com Jul 13, 2023 Jul 13, 2023 Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Several Hurley High School coaching positions were recently approved by the Buchanan County School Board.The school board in a 5-0-1 vote, with North Grundy School Board member Angie McClanahan abstaining, approved the following positions for the 2023-2024 academic year: Featured Local Savings Athletic director, Brandon Davis and Chris WolfordBoys and girls cross country head coach, Donna BlankenshipVarsity football head coach, John Paul JustusVarsity football assistant coaches, Adam Keen and John A. JustusFootball cheerleading head coach, Darcus HurleyCompetition cheer head coach, Angela BlankenshipGolf head coach, Cory BelcherVarsity volleyball head coach, Kayla WolfordVarsity volleyball assistant coach and junior varsity coach, Tonya JacksonVarsity volleyball volunteer, Chris WolfordVarsity boys basketball head coach; Mark EnglandVarsity boys basketball assistant coach, Nick GibsonVarsity girls basketball head coach, Adam KeenVarsity girls basketball assistant coach, Diane SheltonVarsity girls basketball volunteer, Emily JustusJunior varsity girls basketball coach Stephanie Mullins Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Top 3 Israel O'Quinn Named MMS Chief Development Officer Multiple vehicle accident results in fatality Stiltner's Creek accident leads to an arrest Latest e-Edition The Virginia Mountaineer To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Stocks Market Data by TradingView