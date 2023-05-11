Black Diamond District regular-season champion Honaker topped Cumberland District champ Eastside 16-7 on the road on Friday in one of Southwest Virginia’s most anticipated matchups of the season.
Some really believed the powerful Honaker Tiger baseball squad would be in a rebuilding year after losing more than 10 seniors from last year’s BDD title team, but this young squad is loaded with outstanding baseball players that includes two dynamic freshmen in Connor Musick and Jake Hilton.
Musick (4-1) has quickly moved to the top of the rotation for the Tigers this season and with a key matchup against a potential playoff opponent ahead, Anderson sent the young right-hander to the mound with plenty of confidence he could handle it.
Musick came through for Honaker, allowing just three hits while striking out five Spartans before being relieved by Hilton in the sixth inning.
“Everything’s really been clicking on all cylinders these last couple games on all sides of the ball. We’re starting to play like a tough and gritty team, and that’s what Honaker baseball has always been,” Musick said. “And we just need to keep that going for these last few games and into the postseason. I felt like I’ve been pitching very well these last few games, just trusting all pitches and my team.”
Musick said he was extremely prepared heading into the game, watching plenty of film on Eastside’s hitters.
“I knew where to throw their hitters after spending a few days watching their previous games and I felt very prepared going into the game,” Musick added. Our bats have been great lately and I feel like our defense is improving every day. I’m just really proud of them. And I feel like they’ve taken our motto: B1%>Y (be 1% better than yesterday) to heart, and I feel like so have I. And I hope we can keep things rolling.”
The Tigers quickly jumped out to a 5-1 lead after one inning. Honaker finished the game with eight hits against a platoon of Spartan pitchers. Hilton, Logan Boyd and Trevor Lester collected two hits apiece in the win.
“It was a huge win for us,” Anderson said. “Anytime you can go to Eastside and pick up a win against an excellent team like that, it’s a huge boost for your season. We’ve experienced a lot of ups and downs and inconsistencies that come with any young team, but these young men have bought in and continued to work hard, and they’re finally beginning to see the fruits of their labor. Eastside has an explosive offense and I thought that our pitching coach, Derrick Murphy, developed a great game plan for attacking those hitters.
“Of course, any game plan has to be executed, and I thought that Connor Musick and Jake Hilton did a great job in that regard. Managing those pitchers and doing a fantastic job was veteran catcher Jax Horn. As for our scoring, we took advantage of some walks early and also got some timely hits by Eli McGlothlin, Logan Boyd and Trevor Lester. Overall, I’m just really proud of our guys. I’m hopeful we can build on this and keep the momentum rolling into the postseason.”
Eastside (13-4) came in red-hot, clinching its regular season district title in a 10-0 shutout over Rye Cove last week, but against the Tigers, Eastside was held to just five hits. Adam Burke collected a two-run single, while Clay Ward and Landon Nixon added run-scoring singles.
“We got things locked up playoff-wise Thursday night; we just wanted to see some guys in different positions in this game,” Eastside coach Chris Clay said. “We will follow that approach again next week.”
Honaker and Eastside were set to square off again on Wednesday in Honaker.