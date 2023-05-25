honbasseba.jpg

Honaker’s baseball team won the 2023 Black Diamond District Tournament championship last Friday night at Tom Harding Field in Honaker with a 13-0 win over Grundy.

 Submitted photo

The Honaker Tigers will place their final Black Diamond District Tournament trophy into the trophy case that sits inside the foyer at A.P. Baldwin Gymnasium as the Tigers shut out longtime rival Grundy 13-0 in the BDD Tournament championship, held on May 19 at Honaker High School.

Honaker dominated in its final BDD tourney, as it will be moving to the Hogoheegee District next season.

