The Honaker Tigers will place their final Black Diamond District Tournament trophy into the trophy case that sits inside the foyer at A.P. Baldwin Gymnasium as the Tigers shut out longtime rival Grundy 13-0 in the BDD Tournament championship, held on May 19 at Honaker High School.
Honaker dominated in its final BDD tourney, as it will be moving to the Hogoheegee District next season.
“I thought we played a really good game,” Honaker coach Chris Anderson said. “I thought we got strong pitching from Connor Musick and Matt Nunley. We played pretty good defense, and I thought our offense did really well, led by Jax Horn, Nunley, Musick and Jake Hilton. Overall, I thought it was a solid final performance in our last BDD game. Hopefully, we’re peaking at the right time.”
The Tigers exploded for five runs in the bottom of the first and rode the Wave to victory.
Honaker standout Connor Musick got the nod in the biggest game in his young career, and the freshman did not disappoint. Musick allowed only one hit in three innings, walking three and striking out six. Musick also got it done at the plate, going 3 for 3 with three runs scored.
“It had been about a week since we played last, so I think everyone was getting a little antsy and tired of practicing,” Musick said. “So, when the ump said ‘play ball,’ we just went out there and attacked. It was a great team win. Everyone was hitting, and our defense was great.”
Musick said he was mentally prepared heading into the game and credited that for his success both on the mound and at the plate.
“My mental game has been struggling this season, so I’ve been watching a mental coach to help keep things simple, stay within myself and have fun,” Musick said. “And also, (with) the extra swings after practice in the cage, I’m starting to feel like myself in the box again. And on the mound, I’m just trying to keep things going on the mound and not trying to get too high or too low and just a steady medium, which has helped me a lot.
“All my pitches were on, and I had a real good feel for them, which is always a big confidence-booster to me. And having a guy like Jax behind the plate helps too. And we just need to keep this momentum and keep on trucking into regions.”
Horn had a huge day at the plate, going 3 for 3 with four RBIs for the Tigers.
Nunley also contributed big in the win, as the sophomore went 2 for 4, tripled twice and had one RBI at the plate. And he came on in relief and allowed only one hit over two innings, with zero walks and three strikeouts.
Another talented freshman, Hilton, also came up clutch in his first BDD tourney final with a 2-for-3 day. Hilton also drove in two runs, scored one and stole a base for Honaker.
“I feel like we had a great team effort all around and we’ve worked hard at practice for the past couple of weeks to prepare to play in the championship and now in the regional games,” Hilton said. “I feel like we’re a big underdog and have a lot of momentum going into region play, and I feel confident that we can upset some really good teams.”
It was a rough start for Grundy pitcher Connor Hurley, who allowed eight earned runs on 14 hits, with one strikeout in four innings for the Golden Wave.
Dylan Boyd and Ethan Deel recorded the only two hits for Grundy.
“We just made too many errors and didn’t get the big hit when needed,” Grundy coach Tom Crigger said.
Honaker will play the winner of Chilhowie and Thomas Walker on Friday at Harding Field. Grundy will travel to Lebanon, with time and date to be determined.