The Honaker Tigers baseball team’s season ended early with a 6-4 loss to Chilhowie in the Region 1D quarterfinals last Friday afternoon at Tom Harding Field in Honaker.

The Tigers in their final season in the Black Diamond District before moving to the Hogoheegee District next season were the BDD’s only hope for a lengthy run in the postseason as the regular season BDD champions were rolling behind freshmen Connor Musick, Jake Hilton and senior Jax Horn late in the year.

