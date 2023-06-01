The Honaker Tigers baseball team’s season ended early with a 6-4 loss to Chilhowie in the Region 1D quarterfinals last Friday afternoon at Tom Harding Field in Honaker.
The Tigers in their final season in the Black Diamond District before moving to the Hogoheegee District next season were the BDD’s only hope for a lengthy run in the postseason as the regular season BDD champions were rolling behind freshmen Connor Musick, Jake Hilton and senior Jax Horn late in the year.
Honaker (11-8) was hoping to keep that momentum alive heading into its quarterfinal matchup with Chilhowie and standout pitcher Musick was keeping the Warriors batters off-balance and the defense was playing well.
Unfortunately for the Tigers, a 1-1 game turned into a 4-1 game quickly in the top of the fifth as Chilhowie rallied for a three-run inning.
Honaker struggled with Warriors pitcher Isaac Booth, who held the Tigers’ big bats to one through six innings. Honaker attempted a final-inning comeback, adding three runs in its final at-bat in the bottom of the seventh, but it was not enough as Chilhowie held on to win 6-4 and advance to the Region 1D semifinals.
Nick Ball led the way for Honaker at the plate, going 2 for 2 with an RBI and a run scored. Logan Boyd (1 for 3) and Musick (1 for 4) each collected a hit in the loss.
Chilhowie’s Dawson Tuell had a huge day at the plate, going 3 for 5 with two RBIs and two runs scored. Brandon Bush also went 3 for 5 at the plate and added an RBI, a run and a stolen base for the Warriors. Connor Smith swung the bat well, going 2 for 2 while crossing the plate twice in the win.
The win marked the third straight season the Tigers season ends at the hands of Chilhowie, which will move on to face Hogoheegee rival Rural Retreat in the Region 1D semifinals.