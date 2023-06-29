Several area soccer players were named to the Virginia High School League All-Region teams.
Close friends and two of Southwest Virginia’s premiere soccer players Zane Johnson of Honaker and Ethan King of Lebanon earned top honors this season by receiving VHSL Region 1D co-players of the year.
Johnson connected on 29 goals and 16 assists this past season, leading the Tigers to a BDD regular season and tournament titles. Johnson was stellar in the postseason guiding his team to a Region 1D finals (lost to Lebanon) and state playoff berth.
“As I have played competitive soccer since I was four years old, it is bittersweet to see this chapter end in my life,” Johnson said. “I am thankful for this year’s team and coaching staff for a good season. I am grateful to be named on Region 1D’s first team. Also, I am very thankful that I get to share the honor of being Region 1D’s co-player of the year with one of my best friends from Lebanon, Ethan King. Both of us have attended the same church since we were born, grew up together, and played against one another through ASA and high school soccer. It is incredible to see both our hard work and dedication to soccer being noticed.”
Lebanon’s King led the Pioneers to a 17-2-1 record with a Hogoheegee District title and a Region 1D championship (defeated Honaker). The senior’s final season ended in a penalty kick against Giles in the state quarterfinals following a 1-1 tie in regulation.
Lebanon’s outstanding season earned their coach Jason Wilson Region 1D coach of the year honors.
Honaker and Lebanon dominated the All-Region teams with Lebanon (eight selections) and Honaker (six selections) combined for 15 of the 16 first-team selections this year.
Honaker’s first-team selections include Zane Johnson, a midfielder, forward Jaylon Hart, forward Landen Marsh, midfielder Jaxon Dye, defender Malachi Lowe and Kaden Howard, at large.
Lebanon’s first-team selections include King who is a midfielder, forward Carter Dillion, forward Grayson Olson, midfielder Eli Taylor, defender Emmitt Breeding, defender Colton Barton, goalkeeper Gavin Wilson and two at-large bids in Hayden Ferguson and Juan Hernandez.
Rural Retreat’s defender Joey Olender was the only non-Russell County player to make the list.
Other notable selections included Grundy standouts Luke Shelton (freshman) and Makayla Payne (junior)
2023 VHSL All-Region 1D Soccer First Team:
- Forward-Carter Dillion (Lebanon)
- Forward-Grayson Olson (Lebanon)
- Forward-Jaylon Hart (Honaker)
- Forward-Landen Marsh (Honaker)
- Midfield-Zane Johnson (Honaker)
- Midfield-Ethan King Lebanon (12)
- Midfield-Eli Taylor (Lebanon)
- Midfield-Jaxon Dye (Honaker)
- Defender-Emmitt Breeding (Lebanon)
- Defender-Malalchi Lowe (Honaker)
- Defender-Colton Barton (Lebanon)
- Defender-Joey Olender (Rural Retreat)
- At large-Hayden Ferguson (Lebanon)
- At large-Juan Hernandez (Lebanon)
- At Large-Kaden Howard (Honaker)
- Goalkeeper-Gavin Gibson (Lebanon)
2023 VHSL All-Region 1D Soccer Second Team:
- Forward-Reid Umberger (Rural Retreat)
- Forward-Thomas Ball (Honaker)
- Midfield-Griffen Hall (Holston)
- Midfield-Landon Hess (Lebanon)
- Defender-Austin Barnhart (Honaker)
- Defender-Landon Viers (Honaker)
- Defender-Chance Jewell (Honaker)
- At large-Cameron Booth (Patrick Henry)
- At large-Noah Cousins (Holston)
- At Large-Garrett Shortt (Honaker)
- Goalkeeper-Austin Clayburne (Honaker)
2023 VHSL Region 1D Soccer Honorable Mention Team:
- Luke Shelton (Grundy)
- Makayla Payne (Grundy)
- Harper Colley (Holston)