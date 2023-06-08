Honaker dominated the All-Black Diamond District team in its final season.

Honaker High School standout catcher Jax Horn earned the BDD player of the year award for his exploits on the diamond this season. “At the beginning of the year I knew I wanted to be player of the year,” Horn said after it was announced that he won the award. “I set my sights on it and I worked every day for in the offseason and in practice. It is an honor since this is my last year and the last year Honaker is going to be in this district. I couldn’t of done it without the support of my teammates, coaches, family and the fans.”

