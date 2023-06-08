Honaker dominated the All-Black Diamond District team in its final season.
Honaker High School standout catcher Jax Horn earned the BDD player of the year award for his exploits on the diamond this season. “At the beginning of the year I knew I wanted to be player of the year,” Horn said after it was announced that he won the award. “I set my sights on it and I worked every day for in the offseason and in practice. It is an honor since this is my last year and the last year Honaker is going to be in this district. I couldn’t of done it without the support of my teammates, coaches, family and the fans.”
Horn’s young teammate Connor Musick was named BDD pitcher of the year as the freshman was clearly the district top hurler this season.
Featured Local Savings
“I set my own personal goals at the beginning of the season and worked really hard to achieve them,” Musick said. “This was one of them. I go out and compete against myself every outing. It’s an honor as a freshman especially knowing I am the last Honaker player to win pitcher of the year since we’re moving to the HOGO. But I couldn’t have done it without God, my family, teammates, coaches, and support of my hometown. It’s been a great season and now it’s time to work for the next one.”
The Honaker High School coaching staff and head coach Chris Anderson received the BDD coaching staff of the year after winning the BDD regular season and tournament titles.
Other Tigers named first team All-BDD this season includes Horn (catcher), second baseman Trevor Lester, third baseman Jake Hilton and outfielders Matt Nunley and Nick Ball. Musick and Eli McGlothlin earned first team honors as at-large bids while Logan Boyd received first team honors as a designated hitter.
Grundy also had several players named to the All-BDD baseball first team beginning with pitcher Ethan Deel. “It feels great to be selected for first team,” Deel said. “I have been working hard all season and feels great for it to pay off.”
Other members of the Golden Wave to receive first team honors include pitcher Conner Hurley, first baseman Justin Weaver, shortstop Dylan Boyd, outfielder Bricen Lambert and Jacob Deel. Jonah Looney and Wyatt Surber received first team honors, at large.
Twin Valley pitcher Isaac Cooper and outfielder Lukas Dotson was also named first team All-BDD this season.