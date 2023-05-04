Honaker’s softball team swept Hurley in doubleheader fashion on April 25 by identical 15-0 scores.

In the first game, the Tigers scored 10 runs in the first inning. Rylee Rasnake went 3 for 3 with two doubles and two runs scored. Josie McGlothlin went 2 for 3 with two doubles and five RBIs. Riley Hart had two hits, with a double, and drove in three. Jaiden Thompson and Hart combined on a no-hitter with 12 strikeouts.

