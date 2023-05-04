Honaker’s softball team swept Hurley in doubleheader fashion on April 25 by identical 15-0 scores.
In the first game, the Tigers scored 10 runs in the first inning. Rylee Rasnake went 3 for 3 with two doubles and two runs scored. Josie McGlothlin went 2 for 3 with two doubles and five RBIs. Riley Hart had two hits, with a double, and drove in three. Jaiden Thompson and Hart combined on a no-hitter with 12 strikeouts.
In the nightcap, Gracie Shelton had two doubles and drove in four as Honaker swept the twinbill. Emma Ray had two hits and two RBIs. Anna Dye went 3 for 4 with two RBIs. Rasnake and Shelton combined to pitch the no-hitter.
PATRICK HENRY 6, HONAKER 5: Sophia Wright had a big day on April 24 with three hits, including a triple, leading the Rebels to a win over the visiting Tigers. Abbey Widener contributed two hits for Patrick Henry. Rylee Rasnake went 3 for 3, and Gracie Shelton had two hits for Honaker.
Baseball
UNION 13, HONAKER 2: The host Bears exploded for 10 runs in the sixth inning to end it early on April 25. Freshman Keith Chandler went 2 for 3 with two doubles and three RBIs to lead Union. Braxton Bunch went 3 for 4 with three runs scored and Carter Worley had a double, driving in three.
Austin Stidham picked up the win on the mound. Matt Nunley had two hits and two RBIs for the Tigers. Jax Horn, Logan Boyd, Eli McGlothlin and Nick Ball had the other hits for Honaker.
Boys Soccer
HONAKER 3, RURAL RETREAT 1: Jaxon Dye, Austin Barnhart and Jaylon Hart had the goals for the victorious visiting Tigers on April 25.