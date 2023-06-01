Riley Hart (3).JPG

Honaker senior Riley Hart is pictured.

 Submitted photo

HONAKER — It takes a lot of heart to win in the postseason. For the Honaker girls, it’s Riley Hart.

The Tigers won a regional game for the first time in a long time. Honaker defeated Patrick Henry 5-3 on Friday in the Region 1D quarterfinals to advance to the semis against Eastside.

