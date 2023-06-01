HONAKER — It takes a lot of heart to win in the postseason. For the Honaker girls, it’s Riley Hart.
The Tigers won a regional game for the first time in a long time. Honaker defeated Patrick Henry 5-3 on Friday in the Region 1D quarterfinals to advance to the semis against Eastside.
“This is our first regional win since I’ve been on varsity, so at least four years,” Honaker center fielder Hart said. “It’s been a while.”
It was a thriller. The outcome wasn’t decided until Hart ran in to catch a fly from Lexi Boone to leave runners stranded on second and third to end the game. It was the last of six putouts by Hart in center field.
“I just knew I had to make the plays,” Hart said. “We had to make the ordinary, the routine plays in order for us to win.”
Patrick Henry put a run on the scoreboard in the first without a hit. Marah Woodlee walked and went to second on a deep fly ball to left. Blair Rutherford laid down a sacrifice bunt to move her to third. Woodlee then scored on a wild pitch.
Hart led off the bottom of the inning for the Tigers. On a 2-2 pitch, she lifted a homer over the fence in center.
“I really wasn’t expecting it to go out,” Hart said. “I saw it was a change-up. For some reason, I can hit a slow pitch better than a fast pitch, so I just unloaded on it, and it went.”
The defensive play of the game came in the fourth inning. Boone reached for the Rebels on a hit. Alyssa Barr laid down a sacrifice bunt, and Boone made it all the way to third.
Jaylin Kilby walked and immediately tried to steal second after trotting to first. Alert pitcher Gracie Shelton fired the ball to Kiley Ray, who tagged Kilby for the second out and threw a seed to catcher Anna Dye, who tagged Boone trying to steal home to get out of the inning unscathed.
“We made some outfield plays that were really good,” Honaker coach Donovan Helton said. “The thing that really kept us on top was the double play—trying to take second on the walk and the throw home. That put Patrick Henry in a bad spot. Hat’s off to them. They kept fighting and had an opportunity to come back and beat us in the end.”
Honaker (12-12) took the lead with one out in the fourth. Slugger Madalyn Dye, who is hitting at a .429 clip, laced her 10th double of the year to deep center. After a ground out, Shelton followed with an RBI single to left for a 2-1 advantage.
The Tigers added some cushion with a two-out rally in the fifth. Hart set the table with a single and moved to third on a hit by Lincoln Bush. Ray then ripped a two-run double to left center. Ray crossed the plate on Dye’s second double of the game to put Honaker up 5-1.
Patrick Henry (10-11) kept fighting. It added a run in the sixth when Braelyn Scammell doubled and scored on a ground out by Barr to pull within 5-2. The inning ended with a game-saving catch by Hart with two runners left on.
“We left too many runners on base (10),” Rebels coach Tami Counts said. “You can’t win a game leaving runners on base every inning. Honaker hit it in the gaps, and they hit it better than we did today.
“I was just telling my girls, they have progressed so much since the beginning of the season. I’m so proud of them. We don’t have a senior on the team, so we’re just going to build and grow.”
The Rebels applied more pressure in the seventh. Sophia Wright started the inning with a double, and Blair Rutherford walked, ending Shelton’s day in the circle. Rylee Rasnake was moved from shortstop to pitch.
Abbey Widener popped out to Jaden Thompson at short for the first out. Shaina Addair then walked to load the bases with one out. Scammell lofted a sac fly to left, with Bush making a great catch, but Wright tagged and scored to cut the Tigers lead to 5-3. Then came Hart’s catch in center to make Honaker the winner.
Shelton picked up the win in the circle, and Rasnake did an exemplary job in relief for the save.
“We played well today. The outfield really came through on some hard plays,” Helton said. “Shelton gave me everything she had. I put Rasnake in a tough spot, but she threw strikes, and we made the plays behind her. That’s what I’ve told them all year, if we put the ball in play and throw strikes, we’ll be fine.”
P. HENRY 100 001 1—3 5 0
HONAKER 100 130 x—5 9 3
Wright and Widener. Shelton, Rasnake (7) and A. Dye. W—Shelton (6-7). L—Wright. S—Rasnake (1). HR—Hart (H), 1st, none on.