Put out.JPG

Honaker pitcher Gracie Shelton (35) fields a ground ball hit by Grundy’s Ally Blankenship (2) and tosses the ball over to first baseman Josie McGlothlin (0) for the out.

 Chad Cooper | Virginia Mountaineer

Honaker held off Grundy 5-3 in the Black Diamond District’s softball playoff game held on May 18 at Honaker.

Honaker and Grundy split their regular season two-game home and away series, with each team winning on the road, forcing the one-game playoff to determine who would represent the Black Diamond District as the No. 1 seed.

Featured Local Savings

Recommended for you