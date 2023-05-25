Honaker held off Grundy 5-3 in the Black Diamond District’s softball playoff game held on May 18 at Honaker.
Honaker and Grundy split their regular season two-game home and away series, with each team winning on the road, forcing the one-game playoff to determine who would represent the Black Diamond District as the No. 1 seed.
“The girls knew what we needed to clean up and did a fine job on their part,” Honaker coach Donavon Helton said. “It was a big win for us to get back on track as the No. 1 seed. This bunch has fought hard all year, and I am excited to see their hard work pay off.”
Honaker broke a 3-3 tie in the top of the sixth on a line-drive single to center field, bringing home freshman slugger Madalyn Dye from third to give the Lady Tigers a 4-3 lead they never relinquished.
Shelton collected the complete-game win for Honaker after allowing only one earned run on six hits, with three walks and four strikeouts.
“This win over Grundy was much-needed for us,” Shelton said. “It was great to win and get the first seed in the regional tournament. The girls did amazing and kept pushing throughout each game. I am proud of us for keeping the energy going and building each other up — that’s what we will need to exceed to the next level. I see a bright future for this team.”
Dye went 4 for 4 with three runs scored for the Lady Tigers, with teammates Shelton (2 for 2, two RBIs, one walk and one run scored) and Josie McGlothlin (2 for 3 and two RBIs) each collecting two hits on the day.
Dye said the win over the Lady Wave was the biggest win in her young career.
“I am just glad I had a 4 for 4 at the plate to have a great helping hand in that win we really wanted,” she said. “The team played exactly how I knew they could and they each showed that in the plays and at-bats they had.”
Grundy senior pitcher Savannah Clevinger pitched an outstanding game, allowing three earned runs on eight hits, one walk and six strikeouts in seven innings.
Madeline Deel led Grundy at the plate with a 2-for-3 and one-run day. Madie Owens, Emily O’Quinn, Sophia Belcher and Ally Blankenship each picked up a hit.
“Grundy and Honaker are as close as any two teams you will see,” Grundy coach Bryan Looney said. “Both teams can hit, field and have good pitching. I have stressed to them ‘next pitch,’ next play and next game. You can’t let one bump in the road determine the outcome of a game or season. I have three senior captains on this team that I think will pick this team up and have them ready to go.
“Some games don’t end how you want them to, but nothing that we’ve accomplished so far matters. It all comes down to now. No matter how these next games go, I hope these girls know how proud I am of them.”