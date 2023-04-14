GRUNDY — Honaker takes early control of the Black Diamond District softball standings with a 12-3 win over Grundy last Tuesday evening at Enoch’s Branch in Grundy.
The Tiger’s defense was excellent, led by freshman pitcher Gracie Shelton who pitched a complete game and was near flawless in the final five innings of the BDD’s most anticipated matchup of the season. The game came down to errors and the Golden Wave committed many, eight to be exact, while the Honaker defense took care of business with only two errors through seven innings.
“It was a big win,” Honaker head coach Donovan Helton said following the game. “This was our first district game and we wanted to start out on the right foot. The girls all stepped up and played well. I can’t think of any real big mistakes they made. We put 12 runs on the board and Shelton did a great job today and put the ball in play for herself today to. We have been struggling to put things together and today we put things together.”
Honaker jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the top of the first on Grundy errors. A Lincoln Bush long fly ball to right field got past the glove of Grundy’s Kadie McNutt leaving Bush on third. Bush would score from third as another Golden Wave error on an infield hit by Honaker’s Kiley Ray put the Tigers on the board 1-0. A third straight error brought Kiley Ray home as freshman standout Madalyn Dye hit a deep fly ball to left field and Grundy Ally Blankenship was unable to make the play.
Golden Wave pitcher Savannah Clevinger continued throwing strikes and following an outstanding play by Taylor Bostic and a heads up play by Clevinger on a hard-hit ball back to the pitcher got Grundy out of the jam with only given up two runs.
The Golden Wave had some early success of their own as senior standout and Grundy number two batter Madie Owens tripled to right field with no one on and one out.
Two batters later with two outs, Golden Wave catcher Tiffany Deel crushes a double into left field bringing home Owens and cutting the Tigers lead to 2-1 heading into the second.
Clevinger was lights out in the top of the second, with a one two three inning, striking out the side.
Grundy took a 3-2 lead in the bottom of the second with a two out triple by senior Kaylee Compton to deep right field that brought home Madelyn Deel and Clevinger.
An error by Grundy’s Bostic at third on a hard-hit ball by Honaker’s Kiley Ray allowed Tiger standout Riley Hart to score from third to tie the game at 3-3. Clevinger once again pitched Grundy out of a jam, not allowing another run in the inning.
Shelton breezed through the bottom of the third with Grundy’s only baserunner reaching base on an error by Kiley Ray at shortstop.
Clevinger again came out strong in the top of the fourth until another outfield error brought home two more runs to put Honaker ahead 5-3. Shelton pitched a 1-2-3 inning in the bottom half of the fourth which tilted the momentum toward the Tigers dugout.
Honaker blew open the game in the top of the fifth on a two-run single by Shelton that drove home Dye and Rasnake and extending the Tigers lead to 7-3. Honaker added three more runs in the sixth and two more in the seventh while the defense and Shelton shut-out Grundy in the final five innings to capture the 12-3 win.
The complete game victory was the biggest win in young Shelton’s career to this point. The freshman allowed three runs in seven innings on six hits with one walk and three strikeouts against the Golden Wave.
“I think we did pretty good for a district game,” Shelton said. “It was pretty close in the first inning, but we came through. I just wanted to help our team to win this game so we can exceed higher.”
Shelton’s freshman teammate Madlyn Dye is continuing her hot streak to begin the season with a 4-for-5 and three RBI game.
“I want to say everyone on my team had a helping hand in our win over Grundy,” Dye said. “Each player had at least one defensive play that helped us out defensively. Gracie then added even further to our strong defense by pitching a great game. I just went in every at bat feeling very comfortable and having the right mindset needed to produce for my team to come out with our first district win.”
Senior Riley Hart also came through big for the Tigers with a 2-for-4 day while adding four runs in her final trip to Grundy.
“I was just going up to try and make contact, not really trying to kill it and I feel like that helped me in general,” Hart stated.
Hart also took time to brag on the outfield as a unit. “We work really well together,” Hart added. “We are always there backing each other up.”
Kiley Ray (2-for-5, two RBIs and three runs) and Shelton (2-for-4 with two RBIs) each finished with multiple hits for Honaker.
Kaylee Compton led Grundy with two hits on four at-bats with two RBIs. Clevinger took the loss, pitching a complete game while giving up five earned runs on 12 hits and seven strikeouts for the Golden Wave.