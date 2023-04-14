GRUNDY — Honaker takes early control of the Black Diamond District softball standings with a 12-3 win over Grundy last Tuesday evening at Enoch’s Branch in Grundy.

The Tiger’s defense was excellent, led by freshman pitcher Gracie Shelton who pitched a complete game and was near flawless in the final five innings of the BDD’s most anticipated matchup of the season. The game came down to errors and the Golden Wave committed many, eight to be exact, while the Honaker defense took care of business with only two errors through seven innings.

