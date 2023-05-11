LEBANON — The Honaker girls picked up their third soccer win in a row. The Tigers dealt Lebanon a 2-0 defeat in front of a big crowd at Harry Stuart Field on a cold and extremely windy night May 2.

“This is great,” Honaker junior Kedryn Hess said. “We’ve worked hard, been practicing and waiting to play Lebanon. My team has a lot of chemistry, and I think we were prepared for this game.”

Featured Local Savings

Recommended for you