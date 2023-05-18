Matthew Nunley beats out an infield hit .jpg

Matthew Nunley beats out an infield hit.

 Anthony Stevens | Lebanon News

HONAKER — In a rematch of the battle of champions, the Tigers again came out on top.

Black Diamond District regular-season champion Honaker rallied for a 5-4 triumph over Cumberland District titleist Eastside on Wednesday at Tom Harding Field. Honaker had won at Eastside 16-7 last week.

