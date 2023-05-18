HONAKER — In a rematch of the battle of champions, the Tigers again came out on top.
Black Diamond District regular-season champion Honaker rallied for a 5-4 triumph over Cumberland District titleist Eastside on Wednesday at Tom Harding Field. Honaker had won at Eastside 16-7 last week.
“It was great competition,” Honaker coach Chris Anderson said. “Eastside is an excellent baseball team. (Coach) Chris Clay always has his guys ready to go, so we knew it would be tough. It’s always good when you have an opponent that tests you, and we had that tonight.”
It all came down to a clutch hit. Trevor Lester strolled to the plate with two outs in the sixth and the Tigers trailing 4-3, with Eli McGlothlin on third and Logan Boyd on second. Lester came through with a two-run single to right field to give the Tigers their first lead of the game, 5-4.
“I needed to do my job, there were two on, and I needed to get them in,” Lester said. “I definitely knew it was going through when I hit it.
“This is a great team win. We needed it and we’re on a good roll.”
Connor Musick toed the rubber for his second inning of work in the seventh. Musick found a different gear, needing only 15 pitches to strike out the side to preserve the non-district victory.
“I was just thinking to throw strikes and let my team back me up,” Musick said. “My fastball was on, and I kept pounding the zone.”
Musick had four strikeouts in two innings, only allowing one hit and no runs. The talented right-hander garnered his fifth win on the bump.
“Connor has turned the corner,” Anderson said. “He was a good freshman coming in, but lately, he’s been at a different level. He stays within himself, throws a lot of strikes and his stuff is excellent.”
Another talented freshman, Jake Hilton, got the start and threw five solid innings to keep Honaker in the game.
“I probably overuse this, but Jake is a bulldog,” Anderson said. “He’s a guy that wants the ball, gets out there and gives you innings. Jake always gives you his best effort whenever he’s on the hill. We made some miscues behind him, but he kept filling it up and made it through five tough innings against a good team. Jake kept us in a position to come back and win this game.”
The Spartans scored in the first. A runner reached on an error, and Eli McCoy singled. Jeremy Sexton followed with a two-run single up the middle.
The Tigers cut the lead in half in the bottom of the inning. Matthew Nunley singled and went to third on a line drive single to right by Hilton. Nunley used his speed to score on a wild pitch to pull Honaker within 2-1.
Using the athleticism of Hilton, the Tigers tied it in the third. Hilton reached on an error, swiped second and went to third on a wild pitch. He crossed the plate on a groundout by Musick to knot it up at 2-all.
Eastside (14-4) went ahead in the fourth. Adam Burke singled and scored on an infield hit by McCoy. The Spartans added a run on a double by Will Johnson and an infield single by Landon Nixon to go up 4-2 in the fifth.
“This was playoff baseball two weeks early,” Clay said. “It was two good teams, good pitching, good at-bats and good defense. Timely hitting is the name of the game, and they got one more than we did. It was a fun game. Honaker has a good and dangerous team, especially with Musick on the mound.”
The Tigers’ comeback started with one out in the sixth. Jax Horn walked and Eli McGlothlin singled to left. Logan Boyd walked to load the bases, and Horn scored on a wild pitch before the heroics of Lester, who was 0 for 2 with a groundout and strikeout to that point in the game.
“That’s what we preach to our guys, it’s the next at-bat,” Anderson said. “If an at-bat doesn’t go your way, you have to flush it and be ready for your next opportunity. Lester has prepared himself. He’s worked as hard as any kid we’ve got. He got a pitch he could handle and had a game-winning hit.”
Honaker (10-7) has won six in a row. The BDD tournament finals are scheduled for Friday, with the Tigers hosting.
“We’re playing good baseball right now, and that’s the biggest thing, you want to make sure you keep playing good baseball,” Anderson said. “Everyone we face from here on out is good. You have to be playing your best at this time of year.”
EASTSIDE 2 0 0 1 1 0 0 —4 9 1
HONAKER 1 0 1 0 0 3 x —5 6 1
EASTSIDE 2 0 0 1 1 0 0 —4 9 1

HONAKER 1 0 1 0 0 3 x —5 6 1

McCoy, Perry (6) and Ward. Hilton, Musick (6) and Horn. W—Musick (5-1). L—Perry. HR—none.