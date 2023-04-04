HONAKER — The Honaker Lady Tiger’s came from behind to beat Bluefield, West Virginia 5-4 in girls softball action on Monday in Honaker.

It was freshman standout Madelyn Dye who sparked the rally with a three-run home run in the bottom of the fifth inning, her second in as many games.

Reach reporter Chad Cooper at ccooper@hdmediallc.com.

