HONAKER — The Honaker Lady Tiger’s came from behind to beat Bluefield, West Virginia 5-4 in girls softball action on Monday in Honaker.
It was freshman standout Madelyn Dye who sparked the rally with a three-run home run in the bottom of the fifth inning, her second in as many games.
“Getting my second homer of the year is a great feeling, like I gave everyone what they expect from me,” Dye said. "It was a big feeling of excitement especially since it was our first win we had for a few games. My team and I needed that win for some added confidence that will hopefully continue to many more wins.”
Lincoln Bush also had a huge night for the Lady Tigers with multiple hits in the win.
“Our team was really excited to come out with a big win,” Bush said. “Madalyn’s (Dye) home run really provided the spark we needed to take control of the game. We have all worked really hard and it paid off for us against Bluefield."
Rylee Rasnake got the win on the mound allowing four runs in six innings on six hits with two strikeouts and one walk.
“I’m really proud of our girls we all fought hard and came out with the win,” Rasnake expressed. “Our defense was able to make some really good plays that prevented runs from scoring and kept us in the game. The team put together several hits throughout the game. Then Madalyn had an amazing 3-run home run that gave us the lead against the Beavers and ultimately the win.”
Gracie Shelton picked up the save after coming to close the game out in the top of the seventh. Shelton gave up one hit in one inning in relief.