Honaker starting pitcher Connor Musick got the decision in a 13-3 win over Class 2 Union last Monday night in Honaker. Musick allowed three runs on one hit, six walks and four strikeouts in four innings.
The Honaker High School varsity baseball team sent a message to the entire region last Monday in a come-from-behind win over Class 2 Union.
The Tigers picked up the 13-3 home win after trailing 3-0 in the first inning. Honaker tied the game at 3-3 with a three-run third inning and took its first lead of the game in the bottom of the fourth at 5-3.
The Tigers exploded in the sixth inning, scoring eight runs and ending the game by run rule on a Jake Hilton RBI.
Connor Musick and Hilton combined for a one-hitter in the win. Musick yielded three earned runs on one hit, with six walks and four strikeouts in four innings, and Hilton allowed no hits and no runs, with one walk and one strikeout in two innings of relief.
The duo also contributed at the plate. Musick went 1 for 2 with one run and two RBIs, while Hilton had a 2-for-4 day, with two runs and an RBI.
Jax Horn also collected two hits on three at-bats with two RBIs in the win.
“I thought it was the best game we have played to date,” Honaker coach Chris Anderson said. “We really put it together in all phases of the game. We got some great pitching from Connor Musick and Jake Hilton and some very solid defense behind them. Nick Ball made a tremendous running catch in center field.
“Union is an outstanding hitting team. (Bears) coach (David) Wyrick does an excellent job with them, so any time you can hold them to three runs and one hit, you know you’ve played well.”
Anderson said his team hit the ball hard offensively, which put a lot of pressure on the Bears defense.
“We hit the ball hard tonight and kept a lot of pressure on them defensively,” he said. “Jax Horn, Connor Musick and Jake Hilton led a balanced attack for us at the plate.”
Eli Blanton, Aidan Lane and Espn Evans each collected an RBI in the top of the first to lead the way for the Bears offensively.
Ryan Gibson took the loss after allowing three runs on four hits with three strikeouts in 2 2/3 innings. Carter Worley and Evans also threw in relief.
“Honaker played well in all three-phases of the game,” Wyrick said. “Their starting pitcher settled in after a first rough inning and pitched well. They kept the ball in play and played a good game despite the rough start.”
UNION 300 000 — 3 1 6
HONAKER 003 208 — 13 9 2
W—C. Musick (4.0), J. Hilton (2.0) and Horn.
L — R. Gibson (2.3), C. Worley (2.3), Evans (2.3) and Chandler.