Honaker starting pitcher Connor Musick got the decision in a 13-3 win over Class 2 Union last Monday night in Honaker. Musick allowed three runs on one hit, six walks and four strikeouts in four innings.

The Honaker High School varsity baseball team sent a message to the entire region last Monday in a come-from-behind win over Class 2 Union.

The Tigers picked up the 13-3 home win after trailing 3-0 in the first inning. Honaker tied the game at 3-3 with a three-run third inning and took its first lead of the game in the bottom of the fourth at 5-3.

