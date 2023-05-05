BLACKSBURG — Marshall rapped out 10 hits to Virginia Tech’s seven on May 3 and the Thundering Herd had 36 at-bats to the Hokies’ 28.

Those positive stats, as well as a three-run eighth inning, weren’t enough for Marshall to overcome a five-run deficit in a 5-3 loss at English Field at Atlantic Union Bank Park.

