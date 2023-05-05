BLACKSBURG — Marshall rapped out 10 hits to Virginia Tech’s seven on May 3 and the Thundering Herd had 36 at-bats to the Hokies’ 28.
Those positive stats, as well as a three-run eighth inning, weren’t enough for Marshall to overcome a five-run deficit in a 5-3 loss at English Field at Atlantic Union Bank Park.
Brody Donay hit a solo home run and Clay Grady drove in a run on a sacrifice fly to get the Hokies started in the bottom of the fourth.
Featured Local Savings
Virginia Tech tacked on three more in the seventh, on Carson Jones’ two-run shot and a Donay sac fly.
Marshall got three runs back in the eighth on Kyle Schaefer’s two-run single and Calin Smith’s RBI single.
The Herd had one on and only one out in the inning, but Virginia Tech went to first Kiernan Higgins and then Jacob Exum in relief to get out of the frame allowing no more damage.
Exum went 1 2/3 frames, retiring all five batters he faced to earn his first save.
Andrew Sentlinger got the victory for Virginia Tech, with five strikeouts, three hits and one walk over three innings.
Smith was 3 for 4, and Luke Edwards, Owen Ayers and Daniel Carinci each had two hits for Marshall.
Chad Heiner took the loss in relief despite allowing just three hits and two runs over 4 1/3 innings.
The game, which took 2 hours and 37 minutes, was played in sunny and windy conditions in the high 40s, one day after the first of two scheduled matchups between the Hokies and Herd was called off due to weather in Charleston, West Virginia.