Grundy High School junior forward Jonah Looney was recently named Virginia High School League Class 1 second-team all-state while Lancaster High School’s boys head basketball coach Dwayne Pinn and standout guard Troy Henderson take top honors.
Looney was the only Black Diamond District player named to the Class 1 All-State team. Looney averaged 18 points, 10 rebounds and two blocked shots for the Golden Wave.
“It means a lot to me,” Looney said about the selection. “I didn’t know that I would have a chance since our team didn’t make it to state. But I am so honored and grateful to those coaches who selected and voted for me. I thank my dad (Grundy boys basketball head coach Brian Looney) and Jory (Grundy boys assistant coach Jory Rife) for pushing me and my teammates to fight through adversity this season. To be one of the only three players to make the All-State Team from Region 1D is very humbling. I plan to continue to work hard as a player and as a teammate, to make our community proud.”
Class 1 player of the year Henderson is a 5’8” sophomore guard who averaged 23.8 points, 4.5 assists, 3.7 rebounds, and 2.1 steals per game this season for Lancaster High School, including 71 3-pointers. In the state championship game against George Wythe (Wytheville), Henderson led all scorers with 30 points going 11-of-16 from the floor, scoring 25 of the Red Devils’ first 47 points. He also added a game-best six rebounds.
Class 1 Coach of the Year Coach Dewayne Pinn led the Lancaster Red Devils to a 29-0 record with a 62-40 win over George Wythe in the finals. The Red Devils completed the perfect season, winning every game by double digits.
It was Lancaster’s third time reaching the championship game since 2016 and the school’s third state title, winning in 2012, 2018, and 2023. The Red Devils finished runner-up in 2016. Lancaster has compiled a 53-2 record over the past two seasons, with its last loss coming in last year’s state semifinals.
Looney along with Twin Springs Connor Lane and Patrick Henry’s Jake Hall were the only Region 1D players named to the Class 1 all-state teams.