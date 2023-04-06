Grundy High School junior forward Jonah Looney was recently named Virginia High School League Class 1 second-team all-state while Lancaster High School’s boys head basketball coach Dwayne Pinn and standout guard Troy Henderson take top honors.

Looney was the only Black Diamond District player named to the Class 1 All-State team. Looney averaged 18 points, 10 rebounds and two blocked shots for the Golden Wave.

