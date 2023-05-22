Grundy’s No. 1-seeded doubles team of Caleb Conaway and Dylan Boyd, the Black Diamond District’s doubles players of the year, won the Virginia High School League’s Region 1D championship at UVA Wise last week.
Conaway and Boyd defeated J.I. Burton’s top doubles team of the Cumberland District 12-10 in a tiebreaker — losing the first set 8-6 and winning the second set 6-4 to force a tiebreaker — to move on to the Region 1D finals, where they swept Eastside’s Ben Sutherland and Cole Mullins in straight sets (6-0, 6-2).
Conaway and Boyd will be forced to participate in the Region 2D Tournament as a low seed despite winning the Region 1D tournament as the Virginia High School League has eliminated the Class 1 state tennis tournament. This is regarded as a significant disadvantage to Class 1 tennis players, who will have to battle their way out of the Region 2D tournament to have the opportunity to compete at state.
Featured Local Savings
Conaway, the BDD singles player of the year, also made it to the Region 1D final, finishing as the runner-up to Eastside’s Sutherland.
“As for the singles, we went to the Bristol Sportplex due to rain and it was a rough road to get to the Region championship,” Conaway said. “I had to play for almost five hours and played two matches, both going into a super tiebreaker against Burton and Castlewood. We played so long that day that we had to leave and play the championship on a different day.
“The championship was May 19, and I was feeling really good. I was about to finish the first set and was winning 5-3, and tragically, the string on my racquet broke and I didn’t have a replacement racquet. The only one I had was a racquet in the car that I used a little when I first started playing last year. I was able to finish the last game to win the first set but couldn’t do much with the racquet. He beat me in the second set 6-2, and beat in a tiebreaker it was hard to take because I knew I should have won.”