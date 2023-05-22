Grundy’s No. 1-seeded doubles team of Caleb Conaway and Dylan Boyd, the Black Diamond District’s doubles players of the year, won the Virginia High School League’s Region 1D championship at UVA Wise last week.

Conaway and Boyd defeated J.I. Burton’s top doubles team of the Cumberland District 12-10 in a tiebreaker — losing the first set 8-6 and winning the second set 6-4 to force a tiebreaker — to move on to the Region 1D finals, where they swept Eastside’s Ben Sutherland and Cole Mullins in straight sets (6-0, 6-2).

Featured Local Savings

Recommended for you