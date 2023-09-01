The Lady Wave varsity volleyball is rolling, picking up its third win of the week with a 3-1 victory over JI Burton, on Thursday night at Grundy.

Grundy captured the first set 26-24 to take a 1-0 lead on JI Burton. The team from Norton held off the Lady Wave in set two 26-24 to tie the match up at 1-1 heading into the third set. Grundy pulled away from JI Burton in the third set winning 25-17 and finished off the Lady Raiders 25-16 in the fourth and final set of the match.

Featured Local Savings

Tags

Recommended for you