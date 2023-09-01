The Lady Wave varsity volleyball is rolling, picking up its third win of the week with a 3-1 victory over JI Burton, on Thursday night at Grundy.
Grundy captured the first set 26-24 to take a 1-0 lead on JI Burton. The team from Norton held off the Lady Wave in set two 26-24 to tie the match up at 1-1 heading into the third set. Grundy pulled away from JI Burton in the third set winning 25-17 and finished off the Lady Raiders 25-16 in the fourth and final set of the match.
“Last night’s win was huge for us,” Grundy head coach Hannah Stiltner said about the victory. “We lost to Burton last week at Burton so the girls were determined to win last night. We have found a very strong rotation that works for us in the last three games. Burton is a great team with some very strong hitters so our front girls’ blocks really contributed to us winning. They have really been working like a very well-oiled machine this week and that has a lot to do with their chemistry on and off the floor.”
Sophomore standout Sophia Belcher was locked in at the net and the service line on night, leading her team with 10 kills, nine blocks and three aces in the win.
Makailah Estep also played well for Grundy, adding six kills and four blocks of her own. Leah Rasnake finished the night with six kills and four aces while teammates Lilly Porter (23 assists), Claire Griffey (11 digs), Gabby Ratliff (three kills and three aces) and Ryleigh Church (five digs and five kills) were key contributors in the victory for the Lady Wave.
The Lady Raiders were led by a standout performance from Rehgan Sensabaugh who finished with a game-high 15 kills, as well as two blocks and seven digs on the night.
Abigail Absher led with 27 digs while Chloe Branham added seven kills, two blocks and 22 digs in defeat.
“We had to make a lot of changes last night, but that’s no excuse to not do the right things,” JI Burton head coach Kacie Culbertson said following the game. “The biggest difference is Grundy wanted to win that game and they did what they had to do.”
The Lady Wave entered the week 0-2 and have rallied off three victories in four days against some quality opponents and now sit 3-2 on the year.