It took the Grundy softball team eight innings to put away Twin Valley last Thursday during the Black Diamond District tournament semifinals, held at Honaker Elementary/Middle School.
“After losing a tiebreaker game, it was hard for us to shake that off and be ready to play a first-round tournament game in 15 minutes, but these girls put their game face right back on and kept working,” Grundy coach Bryan Looney said. “I made some bad decisions that put my team in a hard spot, but they stepped up and got the win in extra innings.”
The Lady Wave suffered a tough 5-3 loss to Honaker in a one-game playoff and was forced to face Twin Valley in the BDD semifinal directly after.
With the short break in between games, Grundy looked sluggish to start the game and the Lady Panther dugout exhibited excitement showing coach Brittany Belcher’s team was hungry and ready to battle the BDD regular season co-champions.
Twin Valley scored four runs in the top of the seventh to come from behind to take a 7-6 lead on a bases-clearing double by junior standout Ashleigh Davis, driving in Desi Deel, Kiarra Gross and Leya Vanover.
Grundy headed into its final at-bat in the bottom of the seventh down one with a trip to the BDD Tournament championship on the line. With one out, freshman Ryleigh Church singled to put the tying run on first. One batter later, freshman Sophia Belcher tripled to right, driving in Church to tie the game at 7-7.
Davis forced Madi Stiltner into a groundout and then struck out Ally Blankenship to force extra innings.
Twin Valley left one runner on base in the top of the eighth, and in the bottom half of the inning, the Lady Panthers defense picked up two quick outs, bringing up Grundy slugger Tiffany Deel.
Deel reached second following an error by the Lady Panthers, putting the winning run into scoring position with Taylor Bostic coming to the plate.
Bostic came through for her team, ending the game with a walk-off hit to left field and sending the dugout into a frenzy as Deel crossed the plate.
“We had just played a hard seven-inning game before we had to turn right around and play Twin Valley,” Bostic said. “We were all exhausted and sore from the game before. We played hard and worked together to pull a win out of this game. We ended up going an extra inning to break the tie.
“When I got up to bat in the eighth, there were two outs and Tiffany Deel on third. I knew I had to have a good at-bat because our pitcher Savannah Clevinger had pitched 15 innings that day, and I knew she had to be tired. So, I put my game face on and was able to get a solid hit, which scored Tiffany and allowed us to win the game.”
Emily O’Quinn (2 for 5, one RBI and two runs scored), Tiffany Deel (2 for 5, one RBI and one run scored), Ryleigh Church (2 for 4, two RBIs and two runs scored) and Sophia Belcher (2 for 4 with two RBIs) collected two hits apiece in the win.
Clevinger pitched 7 2/3 innings, allowing three earned runs on seven hits. with three walks and 10 strikeouts, while Belcher pitched one-third of an inning, allowing three runs on zero hits, with three walks and one strikeout in relief.
“I felt really good about my pitching even though I was a little tired after pitching the Honaker game, but I still came out strong,” Clevinger said. “The team played really good, offensive and defensive. We came out swinging hard right when it was really needed and pushed us to the win.”
Davis allowed four earned runs on 13 hits with one walk and eight strikeouts for Twin Valley in the circle.
Davis and third baseman Rayne Hawthorne each collected two hits and three RBIs for the Lady Panthers.
“I know I say this every time, but last night I could not be more proud of this group of girls,” Belcher said. “They played the hardest I have ever seen them play, they had the most chatter between them that I have ever seen, and to go eight innings with a team that run-ruled us the first two times was a win to me. I was literally heartbroken last night for these girls, where they worked so hard and came up with one run short.
“But there were so many positives to this game. They didn’t quit and they didn’t give up. We got a late start, not scoring until the fourth inning, and we had a few errors that allowed Grundy to get into scoring position.”
Grundy moved on to face Honaker for the fourth time of the season in the BDD Tournament title, while Twin Valley played Hurley for the BDD No. 3 seed, with a trip to the Region 1D Tournament on the line.
TWIN VALLEY 000 2 014 0—7 7 4
GRUNDY 121 1 0 111
W—S. Clevinger (7.2), S. Belcher (0.1) and T. Deel