Grundy first baseman Madeline Deel (5) beats Twin Valley’s Kiarra Gross to first base for an out early in the BDD semifinals last Friday night in Honaker. Grundy beat Twin Valley 8-7 in extra innings.

 Chad Cooper | Virginia Mountaineer

It took the Grundy softball team eight innings to put away Twin Valley last Thursday during the Black Diamond District tournament semifinals, held at Honaker Elementary/Middle School.

“After losing a tiebreaker game, it was hard for us to shake that off and be ready to play a first-round tournament game in 15 minutes, but these girls put their game face right back on and kept working,” Grundy coach Bryan Looney said. “I made some bad decisions that put my team in a hard spot, but they stepped up and got the win in extra innings.”

