LICK CREEK, Ky. — Grundy’s bats were asleep in a 10-0 road loss to East Ridge KY, in non-district baseball action last Monday evening.
“We were down four starters due to sickness and had to move some people around playing positions that they weren’t comfortable in, and we made to0 many errors early and got in a big hole,” Grundy head coach Tom Crigger said about the loss.
Grundy collected only one hit against East Ridge pitcher Dylan Burdine who shut the Golden Wave out in five scoreless innings, striking out five and walking five in the win.
Jonah Looney’s double in the top of the fourth was the only hit for Grundy.
The game slipped away early for the Golden Wave as the Warriors scored two runs in the bottom of the first after a Grundy error to take a 2-0 lead into the second.
The second was not any better for the Golden Wave as Burdine pitched a 1-2-3 inning. Grundy’s defense was not any better in the bottom of the inning as East Ridge took a 3-0 lead after Braxton Kendrick stole home on a wild pitch from Grundy pitcher Ethan Deel.
The Warriors added another run Later in the inning as Burdine drove in teammate Gabriel Mullins on a sac fly from third to give his team a 4-0 lead heading into the third.
The Warriors pounded Deel for five runs in the bottom of the fourth to build a 10-0 lead and their pitcher Burdine cruised through the top of the fifth to end the game by run-rule.
East Ridge first baseman Brady Miller led the Warriors at the plate by going 3-for-3 with three RBIs and three stolen bases in the win.
Deel went 3.1 innings, allowing nine runs on seven hits with five strikeouts and one walk. Looney pitched two-thirds of an inning and allowed one run on one hit with two walks for Grundy who committed seven errors in the loss.