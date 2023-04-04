LICK CREEK, Ky. — Grundy’s bats were asleep in a 10-0 road loss to East Ridge KY, in non-district baseball action last Monday evening.

“We were down four starters due to sickness and had to move some people around playing positions that they weren’t comfortable in, and we made to0 many errors early and got in a big hole,” Grundy head coach Tom Crigger said about the loss.

