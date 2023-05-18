Grundy’s Brady Deel slides in for a run while Twin Valley pitcher Lukas Dotson covers the plate in Game 2 of last Tuesday’s doubleheader at Enoch’s Branch Park. Grundy swept Twin Valley to lock up the BDD No. 2 seed heading into the district tournament.
Grundy swept Buchanan County rival Twin Valley in a key Black Diamond District doubleheader last Tuesday evening at Enoch’s Branch.
Grundy scored three runs in the bottom of the fifth to pull ahead of Twin Valley to win Game 1 8-4. In Game 2, Grundy pulled ahead 7-1 in the bottom of the second with a seven-run inning and cruised to a 10-4 victory, earning BDD regular-season runner up honors and the No. 2 seed in the upcoming BDD Tournament.
Ethan Deel drew the start and Twin Valley was scoreless for the first two innings of the game with the Golden Wave up 2-0. Twin Valley’s Matthew Lester sparked a two-out rally with a single on a blooper to center field, moving Timmy Hurley over to second and giving the Panthers two on with two outs.
Featured Local Savings
The next batter, Isaac Cooper, drew a walk, setting up Lukas Dotson with the bases loaded. Dotson answered with help from Grundy’s defense as his hard-hit fly ball to center field was mishandled by the center fielder, allowing both Hurley and Lester to score to tie the game at 2-2.
Panther catcher Kenny Thompson hit the ball to short and another Golden Wave error brought home Cooper and Dotson to give Twin Valley its first lead of the game.
Panther pitcher Isaac Cooper struggled early in the bottom of the third, as both Logan Boyd and Dylan Boyd reached base on back-to-back walks.
Bricen Lambert singled to load the bases, bringing up Ethan Deel, who hit a hard-hit ball back to Cooper on the mound. Cooper went home, getting Bryce Looney out at the plate with a forceout.
Cooper then struck out Jacob Deel for the second out of the inning. It appeared Cooper would get out of trouble until Golden Wave first baseman Justin Weaver’s single found its way to the outfield, driving in two runs. Another scored on an outfield error to give Grundy the lead at 5-4.
The Golden Wave tacked on three more runs in the bottom of the fourth as Grundy and Deel went on to capture the Game 1 win.
Bricen Lambert led Grundy at the plate with 2-for-3 day. Justin Weaver (1 for 2 with two RBIs and a walk) and Ethan Deel (1 for 3, two RBIs and two runs) each drove in multiple runners for the Golden Wave.
Ethan Deel pitched all five innings, allowing three hits and four runs, zero earned, with two walks and 11 strikeouts to collect the win.
Cooper took the loss, going four innings, allowing seven earned runs on seven hits, with three walks and eight strikeouts.
“I thought Isaac Cooper pitched a heck of a game. He got big strikeouts when he needed them,” Grundy coach Tom Crigger said. “Justin Weaver came up big with a two-run single that got us the lead and that was what got us going. Hat’s off to Twin Valley, they played one heck of a game.”
Game 2 was very similar, as errors in key moments led to a Grundy 10-4 victory over Twin Valley, securing the sweep.
Sophomore Lukas Dotson took the mound for the Panthers and looked outstanding. The young hurler cruised through the bottom of the first and started the second off with two quick outs with his team on top 1-0.
A single by Grundy’s Weaver, followed by Dotson hitting batter Brady Deel, gave the Golden Wave a little spark. Weaver and Deel both eventually scored on passed balls to give Grundy a 2-1 lead with still two outs.
The Golden Wave kept rolling, adding five more runs in the inning to make it a 7-1 game after two.
Twin Valley did add three more runs in the top of the third, but it wasn’t enough as Grundy would go on to win 10-4.
Connor Hurley pitched a gem to pick up the win in Game 2, allowing just one earned run on four hits, with two walks and six strikeouts.
Dotson was pulled after three innings after allowing seven earned runs on two hits, with eight walks and two strikeouts. Timmy Hurley pitched one inning, allowing one run on one hit with one strikeout in relief.
Dotson was the only player with multiple hits in Game 2 after going 2 for 3 with one RBI for the Panthers.
Due to the BDD having only three teams, Grundy will face Twin Valley with an opportunity in the first round as BDD regular season champion Honaker waits in the tournament title game.