Brady.JPG

Grundy’s Brady Deel slides in for a run while Twin Valley pitcher Lukas Dotson covers the plate in Game 2 of last Tuesday’s doubleheader at Enoch’s Branch Park. Grundy swept Twin Valley to lock up the BDD No. 2 seed heading into the district tournament.

 Chad Cooper | Virginia Mountaineer

Grundy swept Buchanan County rival Twin Valley in a key Black Diamond District doubleheader last Tuesday evening at Enoch’s Branch.

Grundy scored three runs in the bottom of the fifth to pull ahead of Twin Valley to win Game 1 8-4. In Game 2, Grundy pulled ahead 7-1 in the bottom of the second with a seven-run inning and cruised to a 10-4 victory, earning BDD regular-season runner up honors and the No. 2 seed in the upcoming BDD Tournament.

Featured Local Savings

Tags

Recommended for you